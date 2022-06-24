This chic Coach bag is $316 off this weekend — plus 10 more deals starting at $54

This weekend, score an extra 15% off already up to 50% off sale items at Coach. (Photos via Coach)

If you're anything like us, you can never have too many handbags. Your bag can elevate your outfit, match your mood and provide an ever-so-stylish way to carry your essential items.

If you're looking to add to accessory arsenal this summer, or simply want some retail therapy, you're in luck! For this weekend only, Coach Canada is offering an extra 15 per cent off already sale items (which are already up to 50 per cent off) with the code SWEET.

To check out 12 of the best deals from Coach Canada's incredible sale, shop our picks below. But hurry — at prices like this, these items won't last long.

Coach Alana Tote in Colourblock (Photo via Coach)

This chic carryall is a whopping $316 off! Secured with zip-top closure, this single-compartment tote is crafted from durable and polished pebble leather.

$234 $550 at Coach

Coach Scout Hobo in Pebble Leather (Photo via Coach)

A classic black bag never goes out of style. Made from pebble leather, this "beautiful" purse features an adjustable strap for shoulder or crossbody wear.

$145 $340 at Coach

Coach Tyler Carryall In Signature Canvas (Photo via Coach)

"This purse is everything! It stores all of my belongings and has extra room. It's also great for work," writes a Coach Canada shopper. At almost $250 off, what do you have to lose?

$181 $425 at Coach

Coach Willow Camera Bag in Colourblock (Photo via Coach)

Crafted from polished pebble leather, this bag features two zippered compartments, an inside multifunction pocket, an outside slip pocket and a flap pocket secured with Coach's signature turnlock closure.

$150 $295 at Coach

Coach Small Wristlet in Brass/Amazon Green (Photo via Coach)

Also available in seven summery colours, this wristlet is perfectly sized for cards, cash and a phone. Wear it on your wrist or toss it inside a larger bag for optimal convenience.

$54 $95 at Coach

Coach Half Flap Card Case in B4/Red Orange (Photo via Coach)

This item holds cards, cash, ID and wireless earbuds with an exterior slip pocket for easy access to your essentials. At only $68, this card case is a steal!

$68 $115 at Coach

Coach Willow Shoulder Bag in Colourblock

This purse features an organized interior with one zip compartment, two open compartments and a snap pocket for small necessities. One Coach Canada shopper says this bag is "both beautiful and functional."

$252 $495 at Coach

Coach Signature Jacquard Bucket Hat In Organic Cotton And Recycled Polyester (Photo via Coach)

This retro-cool bucket hat is made with a blend of recycled fibres and certified organic cotton — made without the use of harmful chemicals and pesticides.

$89 $150 at Coach

Coach Tate 18 Crossbody in Colourblock

Elegant and effortless, this crossbody bag features two credit card slots, zip closure and a detachable handle.

$159 $375 at Coach

Coach Accordion Zip Wallet (Photo via Coach)

Made from scratch-resistant crossgrain leather, this wallet holds an iPhone X and features 12 card slots, two full-length bill compartments and a coin pocket to keep essentials organized.

$155 $260 at Coach

Coach Wire Frame Navigator Sunglasses (Photo via Coach)

These squared military-inspired sunglasses are finished with a tortoiseshell earpiece. Adjustable nose pads and UVA and UVB protection make these shades perfect for daily adventures.

$93 $219 at Coach

