Coca-Cola Christmas Truck tour dates revealed - find out when it's in your area

Shoppers pass the Coca-Cola truck in Liverpool City Centre. (Photo by Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images)

By Charlie Duffield

You know Christmas is really on the way when the iconic, illuminated Coca-Cola Christmas truck rolls into town - and yes, the holidays are coming!

For those who can’t wait for the festive season, the big red truck’s holiday tour dates have finally been confirmed.

Coca-Cola have revealed their truck will start its tour of Great Britain on November 15, bringing Christmas cheer and free drinks to cities nationwide.

The Coca-Cola Christmas truck tour is now in its ninth year, and this time around will be partnering with the homeless charity Crisis.

For every can recycled by visitors at the truck tour, Coca-Cola has pledged to donate 10p to support homeless people across the UK.

When were the Christmas trucks created?

Did you know the Coca-Cola Christmas trucks used to be called ‘Christmas Caravans’? They were created in 1995 by the W.B. Doner Agency, and made even more bedazzling with special-effects from the company behind the Star Wars films, the world-famous Industrial Light and Magic.

The images of Santa Claus decorating the sides of the trucks were created by the artist Haddon Sundblom - although nowadays they look a little different from the original fleet.

When they were launched on TV in 1995, they signalled the start of the Christmas countdown, with many people now associating the trucks and their catchy jingle with the onset of the festive season.

When can I visit the Coca-Cola truck?

Last year the truck toured 24 different locations from Glasgow and Newcastle, to Bristol and Exeter.

The schedule includes all the stops below. The Coca-Cola Christmas Truck will be open from 12pm, and the queue for entry will close at 7pm:

Friday 15th and Saturday 16th November : 32 Newcraighall Rd, Edinburgh EH15 3RD (Open 12-7pm)

Friday 15th and Saturday 16th November : 49 The Hayes, St David's Dewi Sant, Cardiff CF10 2ER (Open 11:30am-6:30pm)

Tuesday 19th November : Asda, Creechbarrow Rd, Taunton TA1 2AN (Open 12-7pm)

Thursday 21st November : Asda Boldon, North Rd, Newcastle upon Tyne, Boldon Colliery NE35 9AR (Open 12-7pm)

Friday 22nd and Saturday 23rd November : White Rose Shopping Centre, Leeds, LS11 8LU (Open 12-7pm)

Friday 22nd and Saturday 23rd November : Cribbs Causeway, Bristol, BS34 5DG (Open 12-7pm)

Wednesday 27th November : Asda, Pudsey, Leeds, LS28 6AR (Open 12-7pm)

Friday 29th and Saturday 30th November : Whiteley Shopping Centre, Portsmouth, PO15 7PD (Open 12-7pm)

Friday 29th and Saturday 30th November : Marshalls Yard, Gainsborough, DN21 2NA (Open 12-7pm)

Monday 2nd December : Asda Eastlands, Manchester, M11 4BD (Open 12-7pm)

Tuesday 3rd December : Asda, Leyton Mill, London, E10 5NH (Open 12-7pm)

Wednesday 4th December : Asda, Watford, London, WD24 7RT (Open 12-7pm)

Friday 6th – Saturday 7th December : Intu Trafford Centre, Manchester, M17 8AA (Open 12-7pm)

Friday 6th – Saturday 7th December : Intu Merry Hill, Dudley, DY5 1QX (Open 12-7pm)

Tuesday 10th December : Sainsbury’s Beckton, London, E6 6JF (Open 12-7pm)

Wednesday 11th December : Sainsbury’s Cricketers Retail Park, Cricketers Way, Basildon, SS13 1SA (Open 12-7pm)

Friday 13th and Saturday 14th December : Events Square, Cheshire Oaks, Liverpool, CH65 9JJ (Open 12-7pm)

Friday 13th and Saturday 14th December : Intu Lakeside, London, RM20 2ZP (Open 12-7pm)

Sunday 15th December: 02 Arena, London, SE10 0DX (12-7pm)



