Cocktail of the week: Lady Libertine’s the fields fizz – recipe

Lady Libertine's the fields fizz. Photograph: Rob Lawson/The Guardian. Drink styling: Janek Garcia.

The fields fizz

This lower-than-usual ABV cocktail features a delicious base of infused Italian vermouth and crémant, a French sparkling wine made in the traditional method, but just not from the region of Champagne.

Serves 1

For the infusion (makes 7 servings)

375ml white vermouth – we use Cocchi Americano

180g frozen strawberries

For the drink

50ml strawberry-infused vermouth (see above and method)

15ml fresh lime juice

10ml 1½:1 sugar syrup

50ml crémant, to top

1 mint leaf, to garnish

Make the infusion in advance. Put the vermouth and frozen strawberries in a clean jar, seal and leave to get to know each other for at least 12 hours. Strain the mix (save the solids to make a simple strawberry syrup for another use, such as to drizzle over ice-cream or yoghurt), return the liquid to the jar, seal and store in the fridge, where it will now keep for at least a month. (The infused vermouth is also delicious mixed with just soda or tonic water.)

To make the drink, pour the infused vermouth, lime juice and sugar syrup into a shaker, add a big handful of ice and shake hard for 15-20 seconds. Fine strain into a coupette, top with the cremant and garnish with a mint leaf.