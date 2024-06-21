Coldplay To Release Limited Edition LP Made Using Recycled River Plastic

Coldplay are set to release a limited edition record made from recycled plastic collected from rivers. Their latest release, "Moon Music," will come in a special vinyl edition crafted from plastic recovered from the Rio Las Vacas in Guatemala. The band claims this initiative will cut carbon emissions by 85% and eliminate the need for over 25 metric tonnes of virgin plastic. The eco-friendly project is in collaboration with the Dutch non-profit organisation The Ocean Cleanup, dedicated to removing plastic from oceans and waterways. In 2021, Coldplay announced their plan to reduce the carbon footprint of their Music Of The Spheres World Tour, implementing measures like solar-powered lights and sustainable aviation fuel. The efforts resulted in a 59% decrease in carbon dioxide emissions compared to their previous tour. Vinyl records have seen a significant resurgence over the past decade, with UK sales hitting a 20-year high of 5.9 million units last year. However, traditional vinyl material, PVC, is a by-product of the oil industry and can take up to 1,000 years to decompose in landfills. The album is set to be released on October 4, 2024.