Coldplay To Release Limited Edition LP Made Using Recycled River Plastic

Cover Media

Coldplay are set to release a limited edition record made from recycled plastic collected from rivers. Their latest release, "Moon Music," will come in a special vinyl edition crafted from plastic recovered from the Rio Las Vacas in Guatemala. The band claims this initiative will cut carbon emissions by 85% and eliminate the need for over 25 metric tonnes of virgin plastic. The eco-friendly project is in collaboration with the Dutch non-profit organisation The Ocean Cleanup, dedicated to removing plastic from oceans and waterways. In 2021, Coldplay announced their plan to reduce the carbon footprint of their Music Of The Spheres World Tour, implementing measures like solar-powered lights and sustainable aviation fuel. The efforts resulted in a 59% decrease in carbon dioxide emissions compared to their previous tour. Vinyl records have seen a significant resurgence over the past decade, with UK sales hitting a 20-year high of 5.9 million units last year. However, traditional vinyl material, PVC, is a by-product of the oil industry and can take up to 1,000 years to decompose in landfills. The album is set to be released on October 4, 2024.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Grolar bear hybrids in N.W.T. all traced back to same 'strange' female polar bear

    A family of polar and grizzly bear hybrids, or grolars, in Canada's western Arctic — which all started with a "pretty strange" female polar bear — is "quite rare," according to a new study. The research paper, published last week in the journal Conservation Genetics Resources, used a new tool to look at samples from 371 polar bears and 440 grizzly bears across Canada, Alaska and Greenland. The samples had been collected between 1975 and 2015. Ruth Rivkin, a postdoctoral research fellow at the Un

  • Watch: Thieving bear steals workers' lunch from pickup truck in California

    A black bear was caught on camera in California stealing a cooler from the back of a truck and settling in to eat lunch.

  • Alberta's rate of population growth led the country to start 2024 — even before $5K 'moving bonus'

    Alberta had the fastest rate of population growth in Canada over the first three months of the year, according to new data released Wednesday, and continues to be the most popular destination for people moving within the country.Statistics Canada estimates Alberta's population reached 4,849,906 as of April 1, up from 4,800,768 on Jan. 1.That marks a 1.02-per-cent increase in the span of just three months, which was the largest of any province or territory.Nationally, the population grew by 0.6 p

  • Culling wolves alters the survivors and that could be 'bad news' for caribou, study finds

    When wolves are killed by bullets fired from helicopters during Alberta government culls, surviving members of the pack quickly learn to evade the threat, a new study has found. For nearly two decades, Alberta has killed off hundreds of grey wolves each year in an attempt to bolster dwindling caribou populations, a practice critics have described as a misguided measure to help herds on the brink recover from habitat loss.New research sheds light on how the practice alters the surviving wolves an

  • Calgary officials aiming for 'low end' of repair timeline after pipes arrive from San Diego

    Two key pieces of pipe needed to complete repairs to a water feeder main that ruptured, triggering citywide water restrictions, arrived Tuesday night from San Diego and are being prepped for installation.City of Calgary officials now say repairs could move quicker than previously expected.On Wednesday afternoon, the city's general manager of infrastructure services, Michael Thompson, provided an update on the repair timeline."As we look at the work completed to date — specifically the excavation

  • Largest bird in the world: Meet the 9-foot, 300-pound feathered friend

    The biggest bird in the world weighs between 220 and 350 pounds, but it doesn't even come close to the largest bird who ever lived. Here's who it is.

  • Bill Gates wants to 'fix the cows' — here's the startup he backed to help fight climate change

    The solution looks promising.

  • One of world’s rarest cats no longer endangered

    The Iberian lynx is now classed as "vulnerable" as numbers surge due to conservation efforts.

  • Rare zebra born at wildlife park in 'UK first'

    The newborn maneless zebra foal at Peak Wildlife Park is one of 40 living in zoos across the world.

  • European lynx species rebounds from brink of extinction

    A species of lynx found in remote areas of Spain and Portugal has rebounded from near extinction, with its adult population growing more than tenfold since the start of the millennium. Wildlife experts are calling the recovery of the Iberian Lynx unparalleled among felines in an age of extinction in which species are vanishing at a rate not seen in 10 million years due to climate change, pollution and habitat loss. The International Union for Conservation of Nature, which categorises species according to the level of risk they face in a "Red List" produced several times a year, bumped up the Iberian Lynx from "endangered" to "vulnerable" on Thursday.

  • Look: Cheetah cub born in Oregon transferred to Ohio to meet foster mom

    A cheetah cub born at an Oregon zoo was successfully transferred to an Ohio facility and paired with a new foster mother.

  • ‘This is like a slow death’: Environmental toll of Gaza war laid bare in first UN assessment

    The new assessment from UNEP follows a call from the State of Palestine to take stock of the environmental damage.

  • Politician who pushed Philippines natural gas boom is behind firm that planned to profit

    An influential politician in the Philippines, who has been a cheerleader for natural gas power, is behind a company that planned to make a fortune from it, an Associated Press investigation of thousands of pages of documents has found. Gov. Hermilando Mandanas of Batangas province and his late wife stood to profit from a buildout of liquified natural gas power — he owned the largest share in a real estate firm that soared in value as energy companies moved in, while he promoted the expansion in media interviews and public events. The firm also launched its own natural gas project.

  • What are electrolysers? How is hydrogen produced and how do fuel cells use the energy?

    Electrolysers and fuel cell systems are the key equipment for the production and use of hydrogen. More than 95 per cent of hydrogen is currently made using fossil fuels, mainly coal and natural gas, because of their low costs. However, governments' climate policies and incentives will make the production of green hydrogen, which uses renewable energy, economically viable, presenting big business opportunities. Here is what you need to know about electrolysers and fuel cell systems. Do you have q

  • Getting Port Moody residents to stop contaminating recycling bins is a ‘significant challenge,’ according to report

    Despite efforts by the city, residents in Port Moody continue to occasionally mix in garbage with their recycling. The city released its annual report on solid waste and recycling on June 11, which showed recycling contamination rates crept back up in 2023 after being significantly reduced in 2022. “Efforts to eliminate contamination within the recycling stream continue to be a significant challenge,” the report stated. Metro Vancouver’s 2011 regional framework has the stated goal of minimizing

  • How US military bases became proving grounds for clean energy technology

    The cost and security advantages of renewable energy are driving their adoption on U.S military bases — a development with significant long-term implications for the civilian market. The military’s demand for inexpensive, hard-to-disable power for its constellation of bases has driven it to collaborate with civilian contractors in exploring a new generation of “off the…

  • Landmark ruling could threaten future UK oil drilling

    Supreme Court has ruled Surrey Council should have considered the climate change impacts of new oil wells.

  • AFN blasts Yukon, federal gov'ts for allowing salmon 'habitat destruction'

    The Assembly of First Nations (AFN) is slamming the federal and Yukon governments over their management of Yukon River salmon, which the national advocacy organization says are hurtling toward extinction."The Government of Yukon is one of the principal actors in the authorization of habitat destruction or modification," states a recent missive from AFN to a federal committee, about salmon in the watershed."The AFN recommends seeking to better understand key threats to freshwater habitat, such as

  • New conservation area on northeast Yukon coast now under Inuvialuit stewardship

    The northeast coast of the Yukon is now under Inuvialuit stewardship.The Aullaviat/Anguniarvik Traditional Conservation Area is being made official with a signing in Aklavik, N.W.T., Wednesday afternoon. The region is traditionally used by the Inuvialuit people who live in Aklavik and Inuvik to hunt caribou.A management plan is being developed between the Inuvialuit, territorial and federal governments.The area is named Aullaviat/Anguniarvik, Inuvialuktun for "where wildlife and people travel, a

  • Ice blocks, misters and dips in the pool: How zoo animals are coping with record heat

    As the U.S. swelters under record heat, zoos install misters, fill pools with cool water and make meat-filled ice blocks to help animals cool off.