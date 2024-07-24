Coleen Nolan interrupts Loose Women amid surprise proposal on show

Love was in the air in the Loose Women studio on Wednesday as two guests in the audience got engaged during the ad break.

Host Coleen Nolan announced the exciting news as she teased an upcoming debate about exposing cheating partners.

Two Loose Women audience members got engaged on Wednesday (ITV)

"Now from cheating to something very different... a proposal," said the presenter. "During the break, my friend Liam who is in the audience proposed to his partner, Michael."

"Look at this," Coleen beamed as the camera cut to a video filmed during the ad break which sees Liam get down on one knee. "It is so romantic!"

"It was so romantic" she repeated, adding: "Things like that make my day. That is so lovely, we wish you all the best, and we wait for the invitation." Watch the sweet moment in the video below.

It's been an exciting week in the Loose Women studio as on Monday, Ruth Langsford returned to the show. The former This Morning star has been absent for the past two months amid her split from her husband Eamonn Holmes.

Ruth received a warm welcome from her co-stars, with Coleen saying: "Can I just say that I am so, so happy that you're back."

Ruth Langsford returned to Loose Women on Monday (ITV)

Janet Street-Porter chimed in: "Thank god!"

Ruth responded: "It's very nice to be back with you."

Ruth and Eamonn's divorce was confirmed back in May, with a spokesperson telling HELLO!: "Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes have confirmed their marriage is over and they are in the process of divorcing."

Ruth and Eamonn are divorcing after 14 years of marriage (Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

The pair, who are known for their long-running TV partnership on This Morning, tied the knot back in 2010 having first begun dating in 1996. They share a son Jack, 22, while Eamonn has three children, Declan, Rebecca and Niall, from his first marriage.

While Ruth didn't address her divorce upon her return to Loose Women, Eamonn mentioned the split while hosting an episode of his breakfast show on GB News in June.

"Just before we move on we'd just like to thank people for your support for Ruth and I over the last few days as to the news of our separation," he said, adding: "Your support for both of us is very much appreciated."