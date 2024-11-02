Colin and Harry: Highland cows moo-ve in on park

Colin and Harry will be hard at work grazing Derby's parks over the winter [Derby City Council]

The teams managing Derby’s parks have welcomed some unconventional colleagues for the winter - 11 cows.

Two teams of mooing mowers have been brought in at parks as part of an annual grazing programme, said Derby City Council.

Working with Derbyshire Wildlife Trust, two Highland cows named Colin and Harry have arrived at Sinfin Moor Park.

And nine Highland and Short Horn cattle are grazing at Darley and Nutwood nature reserve.

The teams will then combine later in the season at Allestree Park, the site of a major rewilding project that has been welcoming cows since 2015.

The council said that as cattle selectively graze, it can boost biodiversity by allowing less competitive plants to thrive.

The animals also create bare ground for seedlings, and leave dung piles for insects, birds, and other animals.

The cattle are monitored by collars to keep track of where they are grazing.

Councillor Ndukwe Onuoha said the cattle are a popular sight for visitors as well as being “fantastic at mowing”.

