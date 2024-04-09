The Colony: how to holiday like the Palm Royale set

(The Colony Hotel)

For a taste of the sun-drenched 1960s south Florida that appears in Apple TV+’s bingeworthy new series, Palm Royale, check in to The Colony, Palm Beach’s iconic 89-room boutique hotel.

Known as the Pink Paradise thanks to its rosy-hued façade (courtesy of a custom Farrow & Ball paint), the hotel’s homely feeling harks back to its early years when it opened as a home-away-from-home for society members, their family and friends in 1947. Since then it has hosted the likes of Judy Garland, Sophia Loren and Frank Sinatra, and served as the destination for fashion shows photographed by Slim Aarons.

Walk in to the reception – known as the ‘Living Room’ – today, and you’ll be greeted by glossy black terrazzo floors, a live flamenco guitarist and a whimsical de Gournay mural featuring Floridian flora and fauna (think monkeys, flamingos and cougars) – dazzling to even the most discerning modern traveller.

Where?

To reach The Colony you’ll have to pass over one of three newly restored bridges to the 10.4-square-mile island of Palm Beach in Florida, whose immaculate palm tree-lined boulevards and glossy green lawns have long played host to America’s upper crust and are home to more than 50 billionaires. Over the last two years, this storied town has seen a boom in luxury retail, hospitality and interior design, which makes it the perfect time for newcomers to visit.

(The Colony Hotel)

Style

The hotel’s iconic décor – enhanced most recently with a 2022 redesign by Kemble Interiors – is the epitome of Palm Beach chic. The designers have used a palette that echoes the natural beauty of the area, from the vibrant green palm trees to the blue of the ocean at the beach just a stone’s throw from The Colony’s entrance. It’s a playful, imaginative style that brings a smile to your face at every turn, including new, bespoke de Gournay murals on each floor. Upstairs in the bedrooms you’ll find scalloped headboards, vintage club chairs and maximalist textiles, plus pieces from the shoppable capsule furniture collection created by Society Social for The Colony, made from rattan and faux bamboo.

Which room?

Opt for a Junior Suite and you’ll enjoy a spacious and stylish place in which to lay your head. Decked out in calming blues and whites, the dreamy suites feature one king size bed or two queen beds, a living area with a pull out sofa and a bathroom, plus amenities such as a Keurig coffee maker, mini-fridge and microwave. Another great choice is the two-bedroom Goop Villa – the result of a collaboration with the actress-turned-entrepreneur Gwyneth Paltrow, whose lifestyle brand partnered with New York design firm Ronen Lev in the reimagining of one of The Colony’s seven villas. The beautifully renovated abode takes inspiration from the romance of a Parisian pied-à-terre and is the perfect place to check in to with all the family.

Food & drink

Swifty’s, the hotel’s poolside restaurant, is very much the heart of the hotel and is a fantastic spot for people watching. By day, the indoor/outdoor space is a favourite of local Ladies Who Lunch, serving up poached Key West pink shrimp, a colourful Cobb salad, and lobster rolls with a side of gossip.

After dark, as a live band strikes up, guests take their seats under a twinkling, leafy hanging garden to enjoy a romantic dinner – highlights include the salt and pepper calamari and the double bone Colorado lamp chops – and those with the most stamina head to the classic, clubby bar, where creative cocktails flow until the early hours.

Recover with a hearty breakfast of cereal crusted French toast with caramelised banana and pecan maple syrup or a bagel with Catsmo New York smoked salmon and cream cheese.

(The Colony Hotel)

Extracurricular

If you’re staying at The Colony, you’re only a few steps away from the famous shopping and dining strip Worth Avenue (Palm Beach’s answer to Rodeo Drive). As well as the big-name fashion designers such as Chanel and Ralph Lauren, check out Church Mouse, a high-end charity shop that often hides rare gems.

For a glimpse into Palm Beach’s fascinating past, take a tour of the Flagler Museum, a dazzling 75-room neoclassical Beaux-Arts mansion built by the oil tycoon Henry Flagler (Flagler put Palm Beach on the map after discovering it in 1893 and building a railroad to the area). Another cultural hit can be found at the Ann Norton Sculpture Garden, a beautiful oasis whose lush greenery is complemented by epic sculptural creations and which offers a fascinating glimpse inside the artist’s studio.

Finally, the Norton Museum of Art in West Palm Beach is a must-visit – redeveloped by the architect Norman Foster in 2019, it houses a magnificent collection of masterpieces and new, emerging artists. The gallery also boasts a slick eatery, The Restaurant at The Norton – don’t miss the tuna tacos – and a sculpture garden with pieces by Keith Haring, Paul Manship and Ugo Rondinone.

Rooms start from $499 per night in low season, excluding taxes. thecolonypalmbeach.com