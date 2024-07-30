A Colorado Local Shares The 22 Most Unique Dining Experiences In The State

Colorado offers a cornucopia for locals and tourists alike. You'll find diverse and stunning landscapes, world-class winter sports, legal cannabis, a top-notch craft beer scene, and more. But up until recently, Colorado's food landscape was not a primary point of attraction. When I first moved to the state in 2018, my expectations weren't high. But I soon discovered there are plenty of excellent restaurants to be found -- if you know where to look. If you ask me about my favorite spot, I'm equally likely to yammer on about The Wolf's Tailor (a 2023 Michelin award winner) or the food truck with out-of-this-world quesadillas that haunt my dreams.

As a lover of all things unusual, I've curated a ridiculously long list of restaurants with quirky atmospheres, Colorado-forward dishes, and historical relevance. From a quick-service indigenous eatery to the legendary Casa Bonita, here are some unique dining experiences to add to your list the next time you find yourself in Colorado.

Read more: The Most Popular Cuts Of Steak Ranked Worst To Best

Manna In Castle Rock

Fried chicken over udon noodles - Manna Restaurant/Facebook

Ask 99% of people their feelings about hospital food, and you'll get a response loaded with adjectives like "bland," "dreary," and "forgettable" — unless the person you're asking has visited Castle Rock's AdventHealth facility. This Colorado hospital shares a kitchen with Manna, an upscale restaurant crafting elegant, flavorful meals. Manna is conveniently (if not oddly) located inside AdventHealth.

Manna's kitchen provides most of the food served to AdventHealth's patients, but in addition, the establishment's excellent food and unique atmosphere draw in plenty of patrons who don't need to visit the hospital itself. The menu focuses on local, sustainably sourced ingredients via inventive dishes like pickle pizza, lamb burgers, and cauliflower tacos.

mannasbounty.com

(720) 455-3664

2350 Meadows Blvd, Castle Rock, CO 80109

Buckhorn Exchange In Denver

Taxidermy game heads in restaurant - Cara English Catrett/Facebook

Few downtown Denver restaurants have a history as folklore-riddled as Buckhorn Exchange. The city's oldest restaurant was founded in 1893 by Henry H. "Shorty Scout" Zietz -- a man whose story is well worth a Google. He was rumored to have close ties to both Buffalo Bill and Sitting Bull. The restaurant has served everyone from silver barons and cattlemen to President Theodore Roosevelt.

Buckhorn Exchange's history and taxidermy (the walls are adorned with animal heads and historic artifacts) are the restaurant's primary draw, but wild game enthusiasts are sure to enjoy the menu, too. If you're in the mood for elk medallions, buffalo tenderloin, or fried alligator tail, this remarkable eatery is the place to go.

buckhorn.com

(303) 534-9505

1000 Osage St, Denver, CO 80204

Cascades Restaurant In Estes Park

Inside of Cascades restaurant - The Stanley Hotel

The Stanley Hotel, which looms omnipresent over picturesque Estes Park, is most famous as the hotel that inspired Stephen King's famous work, "The Shining" — but that's only the tip of the iceberg of the vast estate's curious history. Nowadays, the Stanley remains open for business as a hotel and is home to the Cascades Restaurant & Lounge.

The Cascades' interior maintains the greater hotel's grandiose, old-timey vibe. It serves modern fare like a Colorado cheese board, wild game meatloaf, and whiskey peach glazed duck. Pro tip: Grab an old fashioned and meander to the hotel's front porch to enjoy the breathtaking mountain views.

stanleyhotel.com/cascades-restaurant-lounge.html

(970) 577-4000

333 Wonderview Ave, Estes Park, CO 80517

Casa Bonita In Lakewood

Bright pink building with tower - Casa Bonita/Facebook

The shocking pink building on West Colfax is Casa Bonita: the pride and joy of the Denver suburbs. Established in 1974, Casa Bonita has long been a neighborhood treasure. In a whimsical turn of events, "South Park" creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone purchased the restaurant and reopened it in 2023.

Stone and Parker were careful to preserve the Wonderland-esque spirit and spectacle of Casa Bonita while bringing in Chef Dana Rodriguez for a kitchen upgrade. Today, those lucky enough to secure a seat at Casa Bonita can enjoy elevated Mexican cuisine and Casa's famous sopapillas while enjoying cave tours, cliff diving, puppet shows, and more.

casabonitadenver.com

(303) 232-5115

6715 W Colfax Ave, Lakewood, CO, 80214

Linger In Denver

Neon sign over food truck - Brandee Fox/Facebook

Perched in trendy LoHi, Linger Restaurant now stands in the space formerly occupied by Olinger Mortuaries. The concept is a bit creepy, but Linger's owners embrace it in a fun way with elements like water served in formaldehyde bottles, a church pew at the host stand, and dark humor on the cocktail list.

Morbidity aside, Linger's atmosphere is undeniably cool, from the light-up disco bar to the 1975 GMC RV slinging cocktails on the rooftop. The constantly evolving menu features a smorgasbord of world cuisines like crispy Filipino spring rolls, Korean barbecue tacos, and harissa-braised lamb shank — guaranteed to ward off any crushing thoughts of death.

ediblebeats.com/linger

(303) 993-3120

2030 W 30th Ave, Denver, CO 80211

The Fort In Morrison

Grilled chops with vegetable side - Jon W Litt/Facebook

While nearby Red Rocks Amphitheatre is undeniably spectacular, the sleepy town of Morrison below offers another compelling site for exploration: The Fort. Constructed in the adobe style ubiquitous throughout neighboring New Mexico, the Fort was built in the early 1960s and has remained a beloved institution ever since.

Its menu is inspired by foods eaten by early pioneers and mountain workers, so expect to see unusual delicacies like buffalo tongue, bone marrow, and Rocky Mountain oysters sit alongside slightly more familiar offerings such as smoked duck crostini and elk medallions with huckleberry preserves. Don't leave without trying the signature cocktail: the Hailstorm.

thefort.com

(303) 697-4771

19192 CO-8, Morrison, CO 80465

Somebody People In Denver

vegan salad in bowl - somebodypeopledenver/Instagram

Interest in plant-based diets has skyrocketed over recent years. Today, it's not hard to find plant-forward restaurants in most major cities, and there are many excellent vegetarian spots in Denver.

Somebody People brings elegant, Mediterranean-influenced, and locally focused plant-based food to South Broadway that evolves with the seasons. Its offerings include shaved celery with dates and smoked almonds and marinated plums with celtuce, radishes, and a sweet lime vinaigrette. Try the "Feed Me" menu for a little bit of everything, and grab a beer, cocktail, or specialty non-alcoholic beverage with your meal.

somebodypeople.com

(720) 502-5681

1165 S Broadway #104, Denver, CO 80210

Rabbit Hole In Colorado Springs

Glazed ribs arranged on white plate - Marla Copeland Goodman/Facebook

During Prohibition, speakeasies were a clandestine solution for people to gather and consume alcohol. Many years have passed since Prohibition was repealed, but the speakeasy concept is still around and remains quite popular today. One such cloak-and-dagger operation can be found in Colorado Springs at The Rabbit Hole.

This restaurant is accessed by entering an innocuous subway booth and descending the stairs inside. The subterranean space boasts a neon-goth ambiance accentuated by dim lighting, creepy artwork, and flaming cocktails. The menu offers eclectic dinners and small plates; try the crispy risotto cakes, rabbit meatloaf, or bison short ribs with a house-made moon pie for dessert.

rabbitholedinner.com

(719) 203-5072

101 N Tejon St, Colorado Springs, CO 80903

Brown Palace In Denver

Tea, finger sandwiches, and pastries - Karla Hartman Painter/Facebook

Denver's resplendent Brown Palace has been a 17th-and-Broadway landmark since its inception in 1892. Although it was originally built as high-end accommodations for those chasing the last vestiges of the gold rush, the Brown Palace of today acts as a hotel and spa with excellent dining options.

Afternoon tea at the Brown Palace is a not-to-be-missed experience. Live music plays in the bright atrium as patrons enjoy tea topped with Devonshire cream imported from England and assorted tea sandwiches and pastries. Alternatively, make a reservation at the Palace Arms, a full-service restaurant with elevated, locally sourced fare like foie gras mousse on a waffle, heirloom tomato carpaccio, and elk chops with huckleberry demi-glace.

brownpalace.com

(303) 297-3111

321 17th St, Denver, CO 80202

Diamond Belle Saloon In Durango

Old style red brick hotel - Diane Reich Melohn/Facebook

Though a handful of Western bars still operate throughout Colorado, the festive atmosphere of the Diamond Belle Saloon in Durango's Strater Hotel is unmatched. The bar channels the spirit of the Wild West with unbridled enthusiasm, from the wanted posters adorning the walls to the famous Belle Girls -- servers who don corsets, fishnets, and feathered headpieces to transport patrons to a bygone era.

Live music is a nightly feature, with local musicians playing ragtime piano tunes and folksy guitar classics. The Diamond Belle serves classic bar fare with something to please everyone -- Cobb salad for the light eater, chicken quesadillas for the kids, and Hawaiian pork ribs for the ravenous diner.

strater.com/diamond-belle-saloon

(800) 247-4431

699 Main Ave, Durango, CO 81301

Stranahan's Barrel Dining In Steamboat Springs

Four whiskey barrels and mountain - East West Hospitality Beaver Creek/Facebook

Charming Steamboat Springs offers a wonderful array of activities for a small, remote town: Skiing and snowboarding, hot springs, an endearing main drag, and more. Although it's not necessarily known as a foodie destination, there's at least one incredible and distinctive dining experience in the mountain town: Stranahan's Barrel Dining.

Stranahan's is a Denver-based whiskey distillery known for impeccable single malts, and Steamboat visitors can get a taste of it at this unique dining experience. It includes a table and chairs inside a large Stranahan's barrel that has been remodeled into an intimate dinner space. It comes complete with a four-course, chef-selected menu and a flight of award-winning spirits. Taking in stunning mountain views while enjoying high-end food and small-batch whiskey inside a cozy barrel.

steamboat.com/things-to-do/dining/stranahans-barrel-dining

(800) 922-2722

2305 Mt. Werner Cir, Steamboat Springs, CO 80487

Bastien's Restaurant In Denver

Steak with potato and veggies - Bastien's Restaurant/Facebook

The glowing neon sign and retro exterior might not make Bastien's restaurant look like a prime pick for a steak dinner, but there's a reason this Colfax institution has been a neighborhood favorite since 1937: This unassuming joint serves up some un-freaking-believable steak.

Though Bastien's offers a variety of cuts, its signature preparation style is to add a dash of sugar to the steak to create a crispy, caramelized crust. This style is available for its ribeyes or NY strip steaks, cooked medium or medium rare. The prices are sweet too; while the steaks are priced similarly to other restaurants in the area, each comes with a generous side of potatoes, veggies, and soup or salad.

bastiensrestaurant.com

(303) 322-0363

3503 E Colfax Ave, Denver, CO 80206

Scileppi's At The Old Stone Church In Castle Rock

Scallops over rice and veggies - Scileppi's at the Old Stone Church/Facebook

Despite the shade thrown by Northeasterners on Facebook, Colorado has plenty of molto bene Italian restaurants. Those seeking a twist on Italian-American fare should look no further than Scileppi's at the Old Stone Church in Castle Rock. Scileppi's officially opened in 2018, but the building was the first church constructed in Castle Rock in 1888.

The restaurant has a welcoming atmosphere and honors the building's history with elements like stained glass windows and a menu divvied up into religiously themed sections. Try the creamy tomato pesto, the linguine carbonara, or the seared salmon — and don't forget the garlic bread.

scileppis.com

(303) 688-9000

210 Third St, Castle Rock, CO 80104

Mango House In Aurora

Samosas with tomato, cucumber, and lime - Swahili BBQ Grill/Facebook

From tacos to drool-worthy bánh mì, don't sleep on Aurora's vibrant dining scene. Mango House is one location that's sure to hit the spot. Mango House, a 501(c)(3) operation, offers everything from healthcare to religious ceremonies to the immigrant and refugee community, but you'll also find a fantastic food hall run by the organization in this space.

Mango House's current tenants include a sushi joint, along with Ethiopian, Syrian, Nepalese, Burmese, and Kenyan food stalls. The restaurants, which are open to the general public, are operated by refugees. Try the goat roast at Swahili BBQ & Grill, enjoy falafel from Jasmine Syrian Food, or dig into the shan noodles at Urban Burma.

ardasclinic.com/mangohouse.htm

10180 E Colfax Ave, Aurora, CO 80010

The Pullman In Glenwood Springs

Sliced meat over puree and jus - The Pullman/Facebook

Stunning views are a year-round guarantee in Glenwood Springs. Between the hot springs, mountaintop adventure park, and bustling downtown area, there's something for everyone in this picturesque city. Glenwood has plenty of restaurants, and anyone who enjoys rustic eats in an upscale casual environment is sure to fall for The Pullman.

This eatery was designed as a diner in the 1920s, but has played many roles in the last century, including stints as a bus station, auto shop, and sporting goods store. Today, the restaurant serves modern bites with Colorado flair; the bone marrow au poivre, Rocky Mountain trout, and wild onion fettuccini are not to be missed.

thepullmangws.com

(970) 230-9234

330 7th St, Glenwood Springs, CO 81601

My Brother's Bar In Denver

Juicy double cheeseburger and beer - My Brother's Bar/Facebook

A bar with a 150-plus year legacy has to be doing something right. Opened in 1873, My Brother's Bar is Denver's oldest bar and just might be one of the best bars in the state. Though, it's only held the "Brother's" name since 1970, this endearingly rough-and-tumble watering hole is a long-time Denver favorite.

Nowadays, much of My Brother's Bar's popularity lies in its delicious bar food -- specifically its award-winning burgers. The jalapeño cream cheese burger is a local cult favorite, but honestly, you can't go wrong with any of the juicy burgers or sandwiches at this iconic institution.

mybrothersbar.com

(303) 455-9991

2376 15th St, Denver, CO 80202

Golden Mill In Golden

Cheeseburger meal on rooftop bar - The Golden Mill/Facebook

Home to Coors Brewery, Golden offers easy mountain access, a delightful historic downtown, and fabulous dining just 30 minutes from Denver. One such historic downtown eatery is the Golden Mill, a one-time flour mill turned modern food hall and taproom experience.

Golden Mill diners can order Mexican fare, sushi, southern BBQ, ice cream, or comfort fusion food and enjoy a meal on the Mill's beautiful rooftop restaurant. RFID cards allow guests to select libations from a self-pour tap wall with rotating beers, craft cocktails, wines, and non-alcoholic beverage options. The Mill offers 46 taps in the main taproom and 16 selections on the rooftop.

thegoldenmill.com

(720) 734-9983

1012 Ford St, Golden, CO 80401

Dushanbe Teahouse In Boulder

Bronze statue, branches, and carved columns - Michael Kinney/Facebook

While there are plenty of marvelous restaurants lining Boulder's bustling Pearl Street, just a few blocks away is the Dushanbe Teahouse, a striking structure inspired by Persian art and architecture. Intricate and colorful handcrafted ceramic designs and plaster panels cover every inch of the interior and exterior of the teahouse. Inside lies an elaborately painted curved ceiling, carved cedar columns, and hammered copper sculptures.

Dushanbe is open seven days a week, but 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. is a dedicated tea time. You'll find a selection of teas, wines, and cocktails served with finger sandwiches, pastries, and scones. If heartier fare is a priority, enjoy a Persian khoresh fesenjan for lunch or Malaysian sambal curry for dinner.

boulderteahouse.com

(303) 442-4993

1770 13th St, Boulder, CO 80302

Williams & Graham In Denver

Edible flowers on peach cocktail - Williams & Graham/Facebook

LoHi's Williams & Graham is one of the best speakeasy bars in the United States. The entrance is tucked away behind an inconspicuous bookcase in a bookstore. Once led down a concealed hallway by a host, patrons are transported to an alternate universe by way of dim lighting, an upscale yet unpretentious atmosphere, and world-class food and drinks.

With over 500 spirits available, patrons can choose from a list of 60 craft cocktails or enjoy a libation specially crafted based on their preferences and state of mind that evening. The food menu is in constant flux, but typically features items like roasted bone marrow, mango tuna tartare, and a Biscoff cheesecake topped with local Little Man ice cream.

williamsandgraham.com

(303) 997-8886

3160 Tejon St, Denver, CO 80211

The Airplane Restaurant In Colorado Springs

Grounded airplane and restaurant sign - The Airplane Restaurant/Facebook

Most people don't have many kind words to spare for airplane food, but at The Airplane Restaurant in Colorado Springs, diners sing a different tune. This Colorado restaurant is based inside an airplane — specifically, a Boeing KC-97 tanker originally built in 1953 and transformed into a restaurant in 2002.

Due to the aircraft's size, only 42 patrons can sit at the booths inside the Boeing itself, but the attached restaurant seats an additional 250. Servers dress as flight attendants while patrons explore the cockpit or learn some aviation history through the restaurant's memorabilia. Menu items include punny plane-themed items like runway chicken wings, the flying fortress fajita salad, and the barbecue bomber burger.

theairplanerestaurant.com

(719) 570-7656

1665 N Newport Rd, Colorado Springs, CO 80916

Beau Jo's (Multiple Locations)

Colorado-style pepperoni pizza - Beau Jo's Idaho Springs/Facebook

Beau Jo's might be a chain, but this Colorado-style pizza empire carries none of the stigma associated with many other multi-location pizza joints. Beau Jo's original store was opened in Idaho Springs in the 1970s and now operates seven locations across the state.

There are plenty of Colorado-style pizza parlors to be found in the Centennial State these days, but Beau Jo's is credited as the first to sling pies with a distinct, hand-kneaded crust, loaded toppings, and a side of honey for dipping. At Beau Jo's, pizzas are sized by the pound and include both build-your-own options and old standbys like Margherita, meat lovers (the "Motherlode"), and veggie.

beaujos.com

Multiple locations

Tocabe In Denver

Fork digging into meat bowl - Tocabe/Facebook

Despite being home to a large indigenous population, Colorado's restaurants sorely lack representation. There's only one indigenous-focused restaurant owned and operated in the metro Denver area. Tocabe is a fast-casual restaurant; customers choose an entrée style (Indian taco, salad, stuffed fry bread, posu bowl, or nachos) and load up with toppings from there.

Proteins include options like braised and shredded bison, vegetarian beans, or grilled chicken, and the toppings section is a delightful medley of regional toppings, like hominy, sweet corn, and elderberry vinaigrette. There is one notable exception to the build-your-own entree setup -- its mind-blowing bison ribs -- which are cured for 24 hours and glazed with a berry barbecue sauce.

tocabe.com

(720) 524-8282

3536 W 44th Ave, Denver, CO 80211

Methodology

Wooden welcome sign against sunset - Nick Fox/Shutterstock

As a Denver-based foodie with a penchant for the outrageous, bizarre, and extraordinary, I've long kept a running list of interesting restaurants I've dined at or wish to visit. The spots in this article were chosen based on a combination of my own experiences along with recommendations from friends, local news articles, reviews, and Colorado food-focused Facebook groups. Each of these restaurants is one-of-a-kind -- and nothing quite like it can be found outside of Colorado. I've designated these restaurants as unique based on three factors: history, unusual architecture or atmosphere, or a focus on unique, locally sourced food. Though many of these spots fall into multiple categories.

Read the original article on Tasting Table.