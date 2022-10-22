Are coloured contacts safe to wear? What you need to know before Halloween
This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Contact a qualified medical professional before engaging in any physical activity, or making any changes to your diet, medication or lifestyle.
Halloween is a chance to show off your personality and experiment with your style — and sometimes, the perfect accessory is a set of coloured contacts.
However, according to experts, coloured contacts might be more dangerous than you think.
What are coloured contact lenses?
Coloured contact lenses are thin plastic discs that change your eye colour or pupil shape.
Also called decorative or cosmetic lenses, these contacts are designed to alter your appearance rather than correct your vision.
Some people wear them to enhance their natural eyes, or to add a dramatic effect to a costume.
How do coloured contacts work?
While corrective lenses are transparent, cosmetic lenses are usually opaque and are designed to mask your natural eye colour.
However, they’re not fully tinted. Instead, the centre of the lens is clear, while the outer part that covers your iris is coloured, effectively changing the colour of your eyes.
What are the risks of coloured contacts?
Both cosmetic and prescription contact lenses are safe to wear, despite having potential risks. You can protect your eye health and avoid most of these with good home-care practices.
Allergic reactions
Most contacts are hypoallergenic, but people can react to the contact solution or other proteins on the surface of the lens. A reaction to contact lenses causes symptoms like:
Itching
Burning
Redness
Watery eyes
Swelling
Irritations and infection
Cuts, scratches, and other irritations are other possible risks of coloured contact lenses.
The plastic can scrape the surface of your eye and lead to blocked tear ducts, redness, or vision problems. Sometimes bacteria get into these cuts and cause infections or sores called ulcers.
Eye infections can also happen from dirty contacts or not washing your hands properly, which introduces germs or chemicals to your eyes and causes irritations. Signs of an eye infection include:
Eye pain
Discharge
Light sensitivity
Redness
Watery eyes
Blurry vision
Feeling something in your eye
Other side effects
In rare cases, coloured contacts can lead to serious side effects like vision loss or blindness. This may happen as a complication of untreated infections or irritations.
What do doctors say about coloured contacts?
Generally, Optometrists suggest you get a prescription for your cosmetic lenses, even if they’re just for fun. As contacts are medical devices and sit directly on your eye, they should be fitted for comfort.
During your fitting appointment, your doctor will align the contact with your pupil so you can see properly without irritation. They’ll also train you to properly insert and care for them.
Additionally, doctors caution against buying unregulated lenses. While all lenses should be licensed in Canada, it’s possible to find unlicensed products, especially online. Doctors say these can cause serious side effects as you don't know what the item is truly made with.
How to wear coloured contacts
You may have heard that coloured contacts are extremely dangerous for your eyes, but they’re safe as long as you follow a few fundamental guidelines.
Buy from a licensed eye professional
Once you’re fitted for your lenses, only buy from eye professionals, such as licensed contact manufacturers, your eye doctor, or an optician.
Avoid online shops, flea markets, or other novelty stores where you might find unlicensed products.
Clean your contacts
You’ll need to disinfect your contacts between each use. Wash your hands with soap and water first, pop them out of your eye, and rinse them with sterile solution. Soak them overnight in a clean case with fresh contact solution.
If you have old Halloween contacts from previous years, check the expiry date or replacement cycle before you wear them. Contacts deteriorate over time, so old lenses might not fit properly.
Don’t sleep with contacts in
It is recommended to take your contacts out before bed. Some types of contacts are extended-wear, which means you can wear them for long periods, usually up to a week. However, it’s still best to take them out to avoid redness and irritation.
Stop wearing lenses if irritation develops
If you experience redness, swelling, pain, discharge or vision problems, take your contacts out immediately and see a doctor to rule out an infection.
Protect your eye health
Coloured contacts add a dramatic flair to your Halloween costume or everyday look. While there are potential risks, you don’t have to suffer complications as long as you get a prescription from an eye professional and use them with care.
Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.