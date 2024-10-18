'Comfier than cashmere': This top-selling sweater is on sale for nearly 50% off

At as little as $33, this flowy beauty has won over the hearts — and wallets — of 20,000+ shoppers.

You probably know by now that we really love leggings season, which is getting ready for its closeup with autumn's approach. Find the perfect pair and your wardrobe is set for fall and beyond. But what to wear with them is a little trickier — a top needs to be long enough to cover your bum, cut to flatter, and equal parts cozy and cute. Well, we found one that hits all the right notes and then some, adding a dose of effortless style: Amazon's super popular Anrabess Turtleneck Sweater is on sale for as low as $33 — nearly 50% off!

Why is it a good deal? 💰

When was the last time you stumbled on a cute and cozy sweater for less than $60? They're pretty hard to come by, especially when temps drop. So there's a good reason to jump on this deal ASAP — this is just a few dollars shy of the lowest price we've ever seen for this turtleneck, which means at $33 a pop (and nearly 50% off), you can stock up now on a few shades to keep you comfy all fall and winter long at a delightful discount.

Why do I need this? 🤔

The Anrabess sweater has an oversized fit that’s roomy without being tent-like, so it drapes like a dream. It has a comfy cowl neck, long batwing sleeves and a flattering high-low asymmetric hem. It's made of a super-soft woven blend and comes in sizes XS to XL and 24 gorgeous chic solids, always on-trend. It also has a near-perfect rating, thanks to its easy fit, stylish look and cozy feel.

You'll be able to get away with the most absurdly flamboyant pose-striking with this gorge sweater. Yes, it's that stylish! (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

If you’re turtleneck-averse, get ready to be convinced of its charms. The Anrabess sweater has more than 20,000 five-star ratings and some reviewers love it so much that they’re buying multiples.

Pros 👍

“Best sweater ever!" gushed a five-star reviewer. "I couldn’t be more happy with the sweater! Very soft, flattering, covers your butt. Loose but not baggy. I want to get one in every color now.”

“Comfiest sweater I own!” one shopper gushed. “Comfier than cashmere, even! I’m buying more in other colors! Not itchy at all.”

“I hate turtlenecks, but this one is soft, loose and not confining,” said a devotee. “The material is exceptionally soft and forgiving. I wore it yesterday to work with black leggings and knee boots and felt fabulous. I actually love it so much I am washing it now to wear to dinner with my family.”

“After seeing this item recommended by a couple of my favorite bloggers, I decided to purchase it for myself. I bought the white one and the taupe one and both have been so nice. The material is very soft, I'm very impressed with the quality!! It fits nicely — I am a plus-size girl and sometimes clothes don’t fit as expected or advertised, but this piece is flattering on the plus-size body type. I highly recommend purchasing this item, and will be buying again in the other colors available,” said a stylish reviewer.

Cons 👎

"Great sweater and super soft!!" gushed a five-star fan, while noting, "The only thing was that it wasn’t the same length as pictured — much shorter but still covers your butt!"

Some other reviewers also agreed that the model images differed slightly from what they received. "Love the sweater overall, however, the sweater modeled and photographed has a much more detailed and high-cut V at the bottom than the one I received," wrote one. "Sweater isn’t nearly as long as photos either but does cover the rest so it’s good with leggings. It’s the perfect thickness for fall."

