'Comfier than cashmere': This top-selling tunic-length sweater is 50% off

Two things every winter wardrobe needs? A good pair of leggings and a good sweater to wear with said leggings. Find them, and your wardrobe is practically set until spring. While it's easier to hunt down the perfect pair of leggings, finding the right sweater is a little trickier. It needs to be cozy, cute, flattering and long enough to cover your bum. Our pick? Amazon's super-popular Anrabess Turtleneck Sweater. It's on sale as low as $30, which is a healthy 50% off.

Why is it a good deal? 💰

When was the last time you stumbled on a cute, cozy sweater for less than $60? They're pretty hard to come by, especially when temps drop. So there's a good reason to jump on this deal ASAP — this is just a few dollars shy of the lowest price we've ever seen for this turtleneck, which means at $30 (and nearly 50% off), you can stock up on a few shades to keep you comfy all fall and winter long.

Why do I need this? 🤔

The Anrabess sweater has an oversized fit that's roomy without being tent-like, so it drapes like a dream. It has a comfy cowl neck, long batwing sleeves and a flattering asymmetric hem. It's made of a super-soft woven blend and comes in 24 chic solids. It also has a near-perfect rating, thanks to its easy fit, stylish look and cozy feel.

You'll be able to get away with the most absurdly flamboyant pose-striking with this gorge sweater. Yes, it's that stylish! (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

If you're turtleneck-averse, get ready to be convinced of this one's charms. The Anrabess sweater has more than 20,000 five-star ratings, and some reviewers love it so much that they're buying multiples.

Pros 👍

"This sweater feels high-end," said one reviewer. "The fabric feels good on. I like the length, that it covers my butt. I like leggings, but I'm old school and prefer my butt covered! I'm 5'10" so it's hard to get the length I am looking for. Arm length is also a challenge and this comes past my wrists and onto my hand — do you know how hard that is to find for us tall girls?! I will be purchasing in other colors."

"Comfiest sweater I own!" another shopper gushed. "Comfier than cashmere, even! I'm buying more in other colors! Not itchy at all."

"I have purchased this sweater in four colors so far and I absolutely love it," said this devotee. It's soft and comfy. It holds its shape well, fits nicely and is good quality. I let my mom borrow my black one and haven't seen it since. I gave a green one to my college-student daughter and she lives in it. She says it's perfect for when you want to look nice but also want to be warm and cozy. I live in Connecticut and I wear them all fall/winter/spring!"

"After seeing this item recommended by a couple of my favorite bloggers, I decided to purchase it for myself. I bought the white one and the taupe one and both have been so nice. The material is very soft, I'm very impressed with the quality! It fits nicely — I am a plus-size girl and sometimes clothes don't fit as expected or advertised, but this piece is flattering on the plus-size body type,” said a stylish reviewer.

Cons 👎

"Great sweater and super soft!" said a five-star fan. Their one note: "The only thing was that it wasn't the same length as pictured — much shorter but still covers your butt!"

Some other reviewers agreed that the images differed slightly from what they received. "Love the sweater overall, however, the sweater modeled and photographed has a much more detailed and high-cut V at the bottom than the one I received," wrote one. "Sweater isn't nearly as long as photos either but does cover the rest so it's good with leggings. It's the perfect thickness for fall."

