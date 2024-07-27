Community celebrated as 'bigger' pop-up Pride returns

The Link will host local musicians and an open mic event as part of Stockton Pop-Up Pride [Curious Arts]

Organisers of Stockton's Pop-up Pride say they hope this year's event will bring people together to celebrate the area's "wonderfully diverse and vibrant community".

Following its success last year, the second pop-up event is taking place in the town from 11:00 BST.

Visitors will be able to enjoy live music, workshops and films, as well as a family arts zone.

The festival's organiser, Curious Arts, said the success of the 2023 event had allowed Stockton Pride to be even bigger.

Adam Strickland, the charity's creative producer, said: "We believe it is important that every town has its own way to celebrate Pride which is reflective of the diverse groups of people calling that place home.

"Stockton Pop-Up Pride is an opportunity to bring people together to celebrate our wonderfully diverse and vibrant community here in Teesside."

Drag queens and kings will be entertaining crowds during Stockton Pride [Curious Arts]

The event's main stage will be in Wellington Square and will host performances from SYSTEMIC, Ladies of Midnight Blue and drag artists.

The event will also see the return of the Pride Market, which will be made up of stalls run by local LGBTQ+ businesses.

ARC Stockton will be hosting arts and crafts and storytime events for children aged between three and seven. The arts venue's cinema will screen LGBTQ+ films.

A free choir and drag king workshop will take place at Stockton Globe, while the Pride Live Stage at The Link will feature DJ sets, local artists and an open mic.

"There are three main hubs of activity across the town and we hope that people take the opportunity to explore Stockton and find something that they connect with and enjoy," Mr Strickland added.

Stockton Pop-Up Pride's events will start at 11:00 BST.

Follow BBC Tees on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.

More stories from BBC North East and Cumbria

Related internet links