Community members have a chance to support this year’s livestock exhibitors at the Merced County Fair.

Atwater High student and FFA member Haven Kamykowski is relying on the pig she has raised this year to help pay her expenses to attend UC San Diego.

“Last year I had about $1,700, and then the year before that ... around $1,000,” said Kamykowski, among the 1,350 exhibitors whose livestock will be auctioned off Saturday at the Merced County Fair.

The increasing cost of feed, however, is squeezing the profits of FFA and individual exhibitors who are eyeing Saturday’s auction to more than recoup their costs.

In addition to the $500 purchase of her pig, Kamykowski has added expenses like feed and showman shine, among other items that have risen in cost.

Due to the price of commodities, fuel, and labor, animal feed products have increased significantly, said fair livestock Superintendent Terri O’Leary Collins.

O’Leary Collins also mentions that projects like these are great for youth in teaching them responsibility, compassion, and building a strong work ethic. Other skills include marketing and business communication.

When it comes to supporting these students, community members can purchase an animal or top-off bids.

Auctions started today at 6:30 p.m. for small animals and tomorrow at 9:30 a.m. for large animals.

Amaya Lara from Livingston High grew up on a farm with her grandparents which exposed her to agriculture at a young age. From there she was introduced to FFA her freshman year through some friends and has been involved ever since.

Raising a pig this year, Lara hopes the money she obtains will help fund future projects.

“This was just like a whole learning process and I really enjoyed all the time I spent with my animal and just overall gaining that experience I would like to do it again,” Lara said.

Animals range from as large as cows to as small as rabbits and poultry. Raising these animals requires students to dedicate their time and money into these projects.