Connections hints, clues and answers on Saturday, January 11 2025
WARNING: THERE ARE CONNECTIONS SPOILERS AHEAD! DO NOT READ FURTHER IF YOU DON’T WANT THE JANUARY 11, 2025 NYT CONNECTIONS ANSWER SPOILED FOR YOU.
Ready?
OK!
Have you been playing Connections, the super fun word game from the New York Times that has people sharing those multi-colored squares on social media like they did with Wordle? It’s pretty fun and sometimes very challenging, so we’re here to help you out with some clues and the answer for the four categories that you need to know:
1. Think graphs and charts.
2. Think happy hour.
3. Order in the ...
4. What you might have watched last summer in sports.
The answers are below this photo:
1. Display of rows and columns
2. Things to do at a work event
3. ____ court
4. Olympic events since 2000
More Internet Culture!
Wordle hint today: Clues for January 11 2025 NYT puzzle #1302
Strands hints today: Clues and answers on Friday, January 10 2025
The possible TikTok ban and Supreme Court debate, explained
This article originally appeared on For The Win: Connections hints, clues and answers on Saturday, January 11 2025