Connections hints, clues and answers on Saturday, December 28 2024

1. What you might say to a doable task.

2. Think ancient tales.

3. What you might boot.

4. They start with identifiers.

1. "Nothing to it!"

2. Objects from Greek myth

3. Proverbial things to kick

4. Starting with possessive pronouns

