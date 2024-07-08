Consultations set to begin on location of planned supervised consumption site

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government is making progress on its plan for the province's first supervised drug consumption site.

Premier Wab Kinew says the government will work with the Aboriginal Health and Wellness Centre, which already runs an addiction clinic.

He says the group will be consulting on possible locations in the coming months to find one that would minimize the impact on the surrounding area.

He says the centre would also offer medical supervision and treatment options.

The NDP government promised $2.5 million for such a facility in its spring budget, with the aim of opening it somewhere in central Winnipeg in 2025.

Manitoba is the only province west of New Brunswick that doesn't have a supervised consumption site.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 8, 2024.

The Canadian Press