Consumers urged to take up plastic-free challenge

A local council in Surrey is encouraging residents to join the international Plastic Free July challenge.

The annual campaign, which aims to reduce single-use plastic waste, has more than 100 million participants across 190 countries.

Elmbridge Borough Council is encouraging residents to avoid excessive food packaging, visit refill shops, and carry reusable shopping bags.

A spokesperson said: "Why don’t you join the movement this year? The good news is anyone can get involved by making small changes."

Plastic pollution is a global problem that will likely impact future generations.

At local level, residents can also get their milk delivered in glass bottles, avoid cling film, carry a reusable coffee cup and water bottle, and avoid gum.

Elmbridge Borough Council suggests people stop using disposable razors, glitter, plastic balloons, and shower gel.

Another way residents can get involved is by visiting repair cafes rather than buying new.

Follow BBC Surrey on Facebook, and on X. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk, or WhatsApp us on 08081 002250.

Related internet links

More on this story