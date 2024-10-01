Converse and Daily Paper Unite To Create "Colors of Independence"

Daily Paper and Converse have teamed up to create a standout capsule collection called "Colors of Independence," blending fashion with powerful cultural storytelling.

"We are thrilled to partner with Converse for the Colors of Independence collection, a project that celebrates our collective passion for community and self-expression," says Abderrahmane Trabsini, Co-founder and Design Director of Daily Paper. "This collection is a tribute to the resilience and creativity of youth across the world."

The collection features limited-edition apparel and footwear that offer a fresh twist on Converse classics, including reimagined versions of the Chuck 70 and De Luxe Squared sneakers. Beyond footwear, the collection introduces bold pieces like full-zip fleece hoodies, wide-leg pants, the "Malden" liner jacket, cropped shirts and a cargo skirt.

Rooted in the spirit of liberation movements and cultural pride, the collection showcases intricate quilted patterns, embroidered accents and Pan-African colors -- symbolizing freedom and unity. Heritage details like colorful laces, custom Chuck Taylor ankle patches and unique license plates tie together the distinctive aesthetics of both brands.

The entire palette is inspired by the Senegalese flag with vibrant shades of yellow, green, red and black woven throughout the collection, further grounding it in African heritage.

Our favorite piece? The "Malden" liner jacket. The black liner features an all-over quilted pattern with "Daily Paper" and "Chuck Taylor" crests at its heart, all adorned in the striking colors of the Senegalese flag.

The Converse x Daily Paper collab is available for purchase on Converse's website. Click the gallery to see more of the collection.

Converse is working overtime this year, check out the brand's recent collaboration with Isabel Marant.