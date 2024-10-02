These Are The Copper Hair Trends Hairdressers Are Predicting For Autumn

Rust, bronze, strawberry blonde... whatever your chosen shade, copper hair is officially back in style. The perfect way to insert a little romance into your hair routine, it doesn't get more whimsical than pre-Raphaelite-worthy tumbles of copper-coloured hair, so we compiled the very best trends and inspiration for the Autumn season ahead.

'We saw copper and apricot everywhere over spring and summer. Cinnamon and soft ginger hair colours are the autumn cousins of these shades, with a softer way to bring warm, red-based shades to your hair,’ says Stéphane Ferreira, Senior Colourist at Live True London. ‘Mention to your hairdresser that you want warmer, red tones with a softer touch, and don’t be afraid to take in some photos of the exact shade you have in mind. Achieving a cinnamon or soft ginger shade is easier with a lighter base as the likelihood is you’ll just need subtle tint or highlight.Darker hair might need lightening, highlights or a full head of colour to get the cinnamon or soft ginger shade you’re looking for. Talk to your stylist about the level of red you want to achieve, and whether that’s a subtle ginger shade all over or something more tonal.'

What Skin Tone Does Copper Hair Look Good On?

The best bit? It suits everyone. 'Paler skin tones work well with golds and copper colour,' says A-list colourist and the man behind almost every major fashion week hair colour trend, Josh Wood. 'Darker skin tones can have more bold tones like cherry or berry red coppers.'



Of course, your options are not limited to the above. SZA made a bold case for soft strawberry blonde tones over summer, while Dua Lipa has been boasting a vibrant letterbox red all year long. A top ELLE tip? Find your red headed celebrity look alike and channel their soft or bold orange.

How To Maintain Copper Hair?

'If you're a natural redhead you can go one of two ways: either lighten up your copper shade which would involve highlights or balayage or give shine and intensify the copper tones they already have,' says Wood. 'My Colour Copper Gold Gloss is perfect for this. It helps add vibrancy to enhance a natural red shade or is perfect to experiment if you are a blonde or have balayage as it washes out in up to 6 shampoos.'

So whether you're looking to enhance your own natural copper hue or go for a total copper transformation, we've rounded up all the hair colour inspiration you could ever need in 2024.

Tangerine Brunette

'Tangerine brunette is lighter than chestnut brown and adds a little fiery spice to your colour without going overboard,' says Ferriera. 'Cinnamon and soft ginger shades are the perfect way to add a touch of red without full commitment, and it’s definitely a nod to nature’s autumnal colour palette.'



Copper Contrast

‘Copper is a timeless colour that trends consistently each year but with a different feeling and tone,' says L’Oréal Professionnel ambassador and Brooks and Brooks Creative Director Marlon Hawkins. 'This autumn we are seeing a rise in earthy rich shades with natural undertones which are super wearable on all skin types. We have combined all of these elements we see to be trending this year into one gorgeous shade, Copper Contrast. This earthy shade combined with a more natural undertone will be the most anticipated trend this year.’

Vibro Reds

'Trends are not just from the catwalk; it's looking at what's coming in from singers, actresses and from the street. With Chappell Roan her hair colour is currently an eighties red mix of almost copper and a red,' say hairdressers Nicola Clarke and Zoe Irwin. 'We find that people go from Dua Lipa's colour to this.'

Terra-Copper

'Terra-copper is a rich and intense terracotta, copper shade that is just a bit bolder than a naturally occurring redhead. This can be achieved all over as a ‘global’ colour or can be done with a semi-permanent gloss on top of highlights or balayage,' says stylist and trend forecaster Tom Smith. 'It is great on those with fairer complexions or those who have pink undertones to this skin, the warmth of this shade can help the skin to appear more golden and rich.'

Cherry Blonde

'Cherry blonde is the ultimate blend of bold and understated,' says Jason Collier, A-List Stylist and Key Opinion Leader at Jerome Russell. 'It takes the deep reds we saw everywhere last year and lightens them, making the colour more accessible while still embracing autumnal warmth. If you're already sporting a base of blonde or strawberry blonde hair, you can easily achieve the cherry blonde look with products like the Jerome Russell Color Bomb Brights Berry Red Colour Depositing Conditioning Mask. Simply leave it in for 2-5 minutes rather than the full recommended 10 minutes, depending on the desired hue, to add a soft cherry tone without fully committing to a bolder red, making the transition into autumn even smoother.'

