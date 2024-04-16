Corky's Painters Releases "Trade Places" Campaign

In celebration of National Decorating Month, LGBTQIA+ collective, Corky's Painters, release a drag-inspired photoseries and campaign.

39% of tradeswomen report that they're not taken as seriously as their male counterparts. In fact, 60% of "LGBTQIA+ employees experience homophobic and derogatory terms at work," stated the exclusive press release. To raise awareness, "Trade Places" features the six women that make up Corky's as tradesmen "showing how they’d be taken more seriously if they were men," the collective stated.

Creating space for tradeswomen in the mainstream, Corky's Painters and TaskHer, an online booking platform for tradeswomen, joined forces to launch a new women's only painter and decorator directory on its website "to help more tradeswomen get seriously hired."

Poppy Tingay, Founder, Corky’s Painters says:

"For myself and many members of the team, working in a male dominated trade has been a real struggle. Having previously worked for companies with mostly male employees, we have frequently been undermined in the workplace, based on our gender. Not only have we been undermined or belittled, but some of us have even experienced sexual harassment at work.

Currently, everyone at Corky’s Painters identifies as part of the LGBTQIA+ community and has previously experienced further struggles as a result of being openly queer at work. We decided to set up our own women-run team after sharing our stories and realising how important it is to create spaces in which women can feel comfortable working in trades. All of us on the team truly love being decorators and would never have wanted to leave the trade because of the hardships we’ve faced. That’s why I’m so grateful to now have the opportunity to raise awareness of the stigma and bias that is still very prevalent in the industry. One member of Corky’s Painters is actually already a decorator by day, drag king by night, so this project was a special way to get more tradeswomen like us taken seriously.”

