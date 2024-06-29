Cornish crab, summertime tomato, pickled shallot and basil salad recipe

This dish is essentially two ingredients, designed to go together in their absolute prime: sun-ripened English tomatoes and beautiful Cornish crab. With a bowl of buttered new potatoes, it is simply awesome – and it regularly features on the summer menu at my restaurant Caffè Rojano in Padstow.

Prep time: 15 minutes, plus 20 minutes to marinate

4

For the pickled shallot

For the salad

juice of ¼ lemon, plus the zest of ½

Place all the pickled shallot ingredients in a bowl together with 150ml of water and combine well. Leave to pickle while you crack on with making the other salad elements.

Add the brown crabmeat to the mayonnaise, along with the lemon juice. Whisk until smooth, then place in a small bowl and chill until needed.

Cut the tomatoes into 2cm-thick slices, keeping them chunky. Place in a bowl and lightly season with sea salt and black pepper.

Add the red wine vinegar and extra-virgin olive oil, then leave to marinate for 20 minutes.

To serve, place the tomatoes on a plate and top with the white crabmeat. Add little dollops of the brown-crab mayonnaise, then scatter the pickled shallots and basil leaves all over the salad.