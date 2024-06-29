Cornish crab, summertime tomato, pickled shallot and basil salad recipe
This dish is essentially two ingredients, designed to go together in their absolute prime: sun-ripened English tomatoes and beautiful Cornish crab. With a bowl of buttered new potatoes, it is simply awesome – and it regularly features on the summer menu at my restaurant Caffè Rojano in Padstow.
Timings
Prep time: 15 minutes, plus 20 minutes to marinate
Serves
4
Ingredients
For the pickled shallot
1 large banana shallot, sliced into thin rings
50g caster sugar
50ml white wine vinegar
5g yellow mustard seeds
1 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil
For the salad
115g brown crabmeat
200g mayonnaise
juice of ¼ lemon, plus the zest of ½
350g tomatoes
3 tsp red wine vinegar
1 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil, plus extra for drizzling
100g white crabmeat, flaked
10 large basil leaves
zest of ½ lime
Method
Place all the pickled shallot ingredients in a bowl together with 150ml of water and combine well. Leave to pickle while you crack on with making the other salad elements.
Add the brown crabmeat to the mayonnaise, along with the lemon juice. Whisk until smooth, then place in a small bowl and chill until needed.
Cut the tomatoes into 2cm-thick slices, keeping them chunky. Place in a bowl and lightly season with sea salt and black pepper.
Add the red wine vinegar and extra-virgin olive oil, then leave to marinate for 20 minutes.
To serve, place the tomatoes on a plate and top with the white crabmeat. Add little dollops of the brown-crab mayonnaise, then scatter the pickled shallots and basil leaves all over the salad.
Finish with a drizzle of extra-virgin olive oil and a dusting of the zingy lemon and lime zest.
Recipe from For the Love of Food by Paul Ainsworth (Pavilion Books, £26)