Cornish crab, summertime tomato, pickled shallot and basil salad recipe

Paul Ainsworth
·2 min read
Cornish crab, summertime tomato, pickled shallot and basil salad
A regular feature on the Ainsworth Padstow menu - Issy Croker

This dish is essentially two ingredients, designed to go together in their absolute prime: sun-ripened English tomatoes and beautiful Cornish crab. With a bowl of buttered new potatoes, it is simply awesome – and it regularly features on the summer menu at my restaurant Caffè Rojano in Padstow.

Timings

Prep time: 15 minutes, plus 20 minutes to marinate

Serves

4

Ingredients

For the pickled shallot

  • 1 large banana shallot, sliced into thin rings

  • 50g caster sugar

  • 50ml white wine vinegar

  • 5g yellow mustard seeds

  • 1 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

For the salad

  • 115g brown crabmeat

  • 200g mayonnaise

  • juice of ¼ lemon, plus the zest of ½

  • 350g tomatoes

  • 3 tsp red wine vinegar

  • 1 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil, plus extra for drizzling

  • 100g white crabmeat, flaked

  • 10 large basil leaves

  • zest of ½ lime

Method

  1. Place all the pickled shallot ingredients in a bowl together with 150ml of water and combine well. Leave to pickle while you crack on with making the other salad elements.

  2. Add the brown crabmeat to the mayonnaise, along with the lemon juice. Whisk until smooth, then place in a small bowl and chill until needed.

  3. Cut the tomatoes into 2cm-thick slices, keeping them chunky. Place in a bowl and lightly season with sea salt and black pepper.

  4. Add the red wine vinegar and extra-virgin olive oil, then leave to marinate for 20 minutes.

  5. To serve, place the tomatoes on a plate and top with the white crabmeat. Add little dollops of the brown-crab mayonnaise, then scatter the pickled shallots and basil leaves all over the salad.

  6. Finish with a drizzle of extra-virgin olive oil and a dusting of the zingy lemon and lime zest.

Recipe from For the Love of Food by Paul Ainsworth (Pavilion Books, £26)

