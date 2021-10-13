This 11-in-1 air fryer is here to stay in my kitchen — and it's on sale for $145

Looking for more of the best deals, latest celebrity news and hottest trends? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

Air fryers have been the talk of the town in recent years, given that you can quickly and easily cook many different dishes with little use of oil.

Whether I looked on social media, Amazon, or in-stores — air fryers were popular across the board.

I finally decided to try one of Amazon's bestselling air fryers and ever since, I've been cooking all sorts of dishes in it. If you're looking to try one too, right now you can get the family-sized 5.8 Quart XL 11-in-1 by Cosori on sale for $145.

What is an air fryer?

Introduced by Phillips Electronics Company in 2010, the air fryer is a small appliance that uses hot air to cook food in a way that mimics the effects of a deep fryer, minus all the excess oil. As hot air circulates around the food, you end up with fried-like food that is much healthier, yet still turns out delicious.

The Cosori air fryer has 11 one-touch preset options, but you can also customize the temperature and time settings to your liking. You can use it to cook all sorts of dishes like chicken, fries, vegetables, frozen food, deserts — and even bread.

It also includes a recipe book with 100 recipes to inspire you to try something new, or those times when you just can't think of what to make for dinner.

My impressions

When the company said XL size, they really meant it. This air fryer is big enough to cook a whole chicken with fries all at once. The size was perfect for my family and I, and I didn't have to cook multiple batches.

To put the machine to the test, I decided to try something easy like french fries. I loved how simple it was to use, since the 11 cooking options are preset so all you have to do is click the correct button and press start.

The fries turned out delicious — crisp and crunchy, and exactly like how they would if you were to fry them.

It's worth nothing that you do have to preheat the air fryer before actually cooking anything. Although it's only five minutes, when you're short on time, every minute is valuable. There is a beeping sound to notify you after the preheat, when it's time to shake, and when the timer is done which is a little loud, but still a good warning in case you've stepped away.

I did find some of the preset times to be too long for the amount of time needed to cook. For example, cooking french fries for 28 minutes as the preset recommended didn't seem right, as they were done in about 15 minutes. But, this could be based on the amount of fries I cooked differing from the recipe book too.

What are shoppers saying?

With a 4.7-star rating and more than 4,200 five-star reviews, it's clear that Amazon shoppers are loving this Cosori Air Fryer.

One shopper shared that this is "the best appliance" they own. They loved it so much and have been using it "every day" and raved about how "easy it is to use and clean."

Another shopper wrote that there is a "learning curve" with the cook times and methods, but the "convenience is worth it."

Customers also loved the shake feature that reminds you to shake the basket.

One shopper said this is the "best little investment" for their kitchen. They added they "never enjoyed cooking" up until using the air fryer because of how the food turns out and takes very little time.

Some reviewers noted that the touch screen on this air fryer is "not responsive," though others reported that after getting in touch with Cosori customer service, they were able to have the issue resolved.

The verdict

I'm absolutely obsessed with this air fryer and I wish I had tried it much earlier. Ever since I got my air fryer, I've been making all sorts of items because of how easy it is to use.

Although you can find cheaper ones in the market, the trade off will often be the size of the air fryer and its quality. This one is large enough to prepare three to five servings, but if you're looking to cook for lots of people and cook multiple dishes, it'll take you longer because there's only so much space in it.

Overall, I would highly recommend it. I think it's an incredible gadget to have and I find myself reaching for it more often than expected.

