This compact air fryer has 14K 5-star reviews Amazon — and it's on sale after Prime Day

This top-rated COSORI air fryer from Amazon has tons of rave reviews.

Nothing beats a home-cooked meal, but let's face it, it's time-consuming, and the clean-up can be a real buzzkill.

Air fryers are an absolute game-changer for those of us who seek to avoid the hassle of elaborate cooking and the subsequent mountain of dirty dishes.

Fortunately, Amazon Canada has tons of fantastic air fryer deals — even post-Prime Day.

Of all the options, the top-rated COSORI 5Qt Air Fryer reigns supreme. With its compact design, non-stick feature and quiet operation, Amazon shoppers are loving it.

The details

This air fryer is a great option to help you reduce oil without compromising taste or texture. Plus, it'll make your meals way faster than a traditional oven, which is great when you're hangry but don't want to succumb to fast food.

It has nine cooking functions to help you prepare a variety of tasty dishes. The compact design won't interfere with the 5-quart cooking space, so it can make enough food for up to four people without taking up too much counter real estate.

As a bonus, the non-stick basket can be thrown in the dishwasher for easy cleanup when you're done!

What people are saying

With more than 14,000 five-star reviews, shoppers are raving about the COSORI air fryer. It has a notable 4.6-star rating across the board, with shoppers saying it "makes life so easy and convenient."

"Very nice looking, super easy to clean and intuitive," said one reviewer. Another shopper said it was "impressive how much quicker it was to use than the oven."

One reviewer even raved, "If Tesla designed air fryers, this would be it." They added that the sleek design is "totally gorgeous."

"It’s been a perfect addition to our kitchen," said one shopper. They added, "unlike some other appliances that take up space but don’t get used much."

Despite the rave reviews, some shoppers complained about a plastic smell when opening the product. However, one reviewer said they "followed the instructions, ran the pre-heat cycle twice with it empty," and didn't smell anything.

Verdict

If you dread cooking for the time it takes and the mess it makes, shoppers can agree that this air fryer "makes cooking fast and enjoyable." Using this appliance, you can cook many delicious meals in no time and keep them crunchy and flavourful without having to deep-fry them.

From cooking to cleaning, the whole process is super user-friendly. When cleaning, reviewers recommend letting it cool down, rinsing the basket with hot water, and wiping it down with a paper towel — and voila! When you're done, you can either tuck it away or proudly display it in your kitchen.

