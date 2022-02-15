I'm obsessed with this air fryer — grab it while you can for $114

Amazon's popular COSORI Air Fryer XL is on sale for $114. Image via Amazon.

Air fryers have been the talk of the town in recent years, given that you can quickly and easily cook many different dishes with little use of oil. Whether I looked on social media, Amazon Canada, or in-stores — air fryers were popular across the board.

I finally decided to try one of Amazon's bestselling air fryers and ever since, I've been cooking all sorts of dishes in it. If you're looking to try one too, right now you can shop the family-sized 5.8 Quart XL Air Fryer Oven by Cosori on sale.

Normally retailing for $140, this model is now just $114 as one of Amazon's Daily Deals. That means you only have until tonight at midnight PST (3 a.m. EST) to snag it on sale.

Save 18% on the COSORI Air Fryer, 5.8QT Electric Hot XL Air Fryer. Image via Amazon.

$114 $140 at Amazon

What is an air fryer?

Introduced by Phillips Electronics Company in 2010, the air fryer is a small appliance that uses hot air to cook food in a way that mimics the effects of a deep fryer, minus all the excess oil. As hot air circulates around the food, you end up with fried-like food that is much healthier, yet still turns out delicious.

The Cosori air fryer has allows you to customize the temperature and time settings to your liking. You can use it to cook all sorts of dishes like chicken, fries, vegetables and frozen foods.

It also includes a recipe book with 30 recipes and eight quick guides to inspire you to try something new, or those times when you just can't think of what to make for dinner.

My impressions

When the company said XL size, they really meant it. This air fryer is big enough to cook a whole chicken with fries all at once. The size was perfect for my family and I, and I didn't have to cook multiple batches.

To put the machine to the test, I decided to try something easy like french fries. I loved how simple it was to use, and the fries turned out delicious — crisp and crunchy, and exactly like how they would if you were to fry them.

I tried the Cosori XL Air Fryer available on Amazon on sale for Black Friday.

It's worth nothing that you do have to preheat the air fryer before actually cooking anything, so if you're pressed for time, you'll want to keep this in mind.

What are shoppers saying?

With a 4.6-star rating and more than 2,500 customer reviews, it's clear that Amazon shoppers are loving this Cosori Air Fryer.

One shopper shared that this is "the best appliance" they own. They loved it so much and have been using it "every day" and raved about how "easy it is to use and clean."

Another shopper wrote that there is a "learning curve" with the cook times and methods, but the "convenience is worth it."

Customers also loved the shake feature that reminds you to shake the basket.

One shopper said this is the "best little investment" for their kitchen. They added they "never enjoyed cooking" up until using the air fryer because of how the food turns out and takes very little time.

The verdict

I'm absolutely obsessed with this air fryer and I wish I had tried it much earlier. Ever since I got my air fryer, I've been making all sorts of items because of how easy it is to use.

Although you can find cheaper ones in the market, the trade off will often be the size of the air fryer and its quality. This one is large enough to prepare three to five servings, but if you're looking to cook for lots of people and cook multiple dishes, it'll take you longer because there's only so much space in it.

Overall, I would highly recommend it. I think it's an incredible gadget to have and I find myself reaching for it more often than expected. At its current sale price, it's also a great time to add this air fryer to your kitchen or to pick one up as the perfect gift idea.

