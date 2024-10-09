Cottage with gardens designed by Chelsea medallist for sale

A charming Sussex cottage with gardens designed by a Chelsea Flower Show gold medallist is now for sale.

Tucked away in the hamlet of Bedham, Fittleworth, The Orchards is believed to date from the 1600s and has undergone several rounds of upgrading. The current owners added a new drainage system in 2018, a comprehensive re-wiring scheme, and the addition of a small kitchen extension complete with a banquette seating area.

Explore the cottage and you'll stumble across a wealth of original period features, including a large inglenook fireplace, oak floors, clay tiles, and traditional leaded windows.

The ground floor consists of a kitchen/breakfast room, sitting/dining room, and a hidden cosy snug with a built-in library and sisal carpets. Three double bedrooms are situated on the first floor. Despite some recent additions, both floors have a cosy cottage feel perfect for hunkering down.

Knight Frank

Meanwhile, the outside space is the epitome of a cottage garden. Designed by landscape architect and garden designer Tom Stuart-Smith OBE, it has a Chelsea Flower Show feel with an abundance of flora and fauna, a wildflower meadow, 10 apple trees, two ponds, and a swimming pool.

Knight Frank

Just when you think you've seen it all, there's also a separate barn outside. Currently used as a games room, it comes with its own bathroom and could alternatively be used as a guest suite or Airbnb.

Bedham is a remote wooded hamlet to the north of Fittleworth and east of Petworth. Fittleworth is home to just two churches, one primary school, one shop, a local pub, and plenty of idyllic walking routes.

This property is currently on the market for £1,500,000 with Knight Frank.

Take a look around...

Knight Frank

Knight Frank

Knight Frank

Knight Frank

Knight Frank

Knight Frank

Knight Frank

Knight Frank

Knight Frank

Knight Frank

Knight Frank

Follow House Beautiful on TikTok and Instagram.

You Might Also Like