11 best gifts from Coach Outlet, starting at $35

Christmas shopping stars now: More than 700 items are on sale at the Coach Outlet (Photos via Coach Outlet)

While there's no proverb that specifically states “Coach Outlet sales make the heart grow fonder,” there definitely should be.

No matter your budget (seriously, deals start under $50), Coach Outlet’s 12 Days of Giving event is a great place to stock up on last-minute Christmas gifts for your friends, wife, girlfriend, daughter or anyone else who needs a little special something.

Between now and Dec. 14, save up to 70 per cent on some of the retailer’s hottest items and enjoy added discounts on certain products including boots, boxed gifts and jewelry.

To shop highlights from the event and polish off your Christmas gift list, check out our picks below.

Anna Foldover Clutch Crossbody With Horse And Carriage (Photo via Coach Outlet)

This beautiful cobalt blue clutch comes equipped with eight credit card slots and a full-length bill compartment. “It's small enough to be out of the way and big enough for my essentials,” writes one Coach Outlet shopper.

$129 $228 at Coach Outlet

Lory Bootie (Photo via Coach Outlet)

Coach Outlet shoppers call the Lory booties a "year-round must-have." They are "so cute and classy" and "are very comfortable," writes one shopper. The on-sale style is also available in the brand's signature CC print in black.

$200 $250 at Coach Outlet

Notebook in Signature Canvas (Photo via Coach Outlet)

A great Christmas gift for you and yours: shoppers say “the picture does not do it justice. It is a beautiful, perfect sized notebook.”

$35 $70 at Coach Outlet

Quilted Long Trench (Photo via Coach Outlet)

Treat yourself to a luxe trench coat this season, courtesy of Coach Outlet's 12 Days of Giving sale. Right now, shoppers can take home the classic style for a whopping 60 per cent off its regular price.

$360 $898 at Coach Outlet

Open Circle Halo Stud Earrings (Photo via Coach Outlet)

These classy plated brass and glass earrings are available in three styles: gold, silver and rose gold and are "so pretty," according to reviewers.

$39 $98 at Coach Outlet

Mini Dempsey Camera Bag In Signature Jacquard (Photo via Coach Outlet)

This adorable mini camera bag is available in two colour combinations: black/white and wine/light khaki. Love the style? Shop the larger version of the bag here.

$114 $228 at Coach Outlet

North/South Phone Crossbody (Photo via Coach Outlet)

This top-rated phone crossbody bag has earned an average rating of 4.2 stars from Coach Outlet shoppers. “I am regaled by this item's functionality as it acts as a wallet and/or small purse,” writes one user.

$114 $228 at Coach Outlet

Jill Boot (Photo via Coach Outlet)

Sturdy yet chic, the brand's Jill boots are crafted from canvas and leather and feature a faux shearling upper.

$222 $278 at Coach Outlet

Mini Camera Bag (Photo via Coach Outlet)

Earning an average rating of 4.3 stars, Coach Outlet shoppers say this vibrant camera bag is “gorgeous” and “great quality.” The style is available in six colours, including black and white.

$129 $250 at Coach Outlet

Signature Stud Earrings (Photo via Coach Outlet)

These pretty plated brass earrings are available in silver and gold. “These haven't left my ears since I got them,” writes one Coach Outlet shopper. “They're stunning and they make my whole head happy.”

$35 $88 at Coach Outlet

Rayden Watch (Photo via Coach Outlet)

This timeless watch features a stainless steel case and leather strap and is available in two colours: brown and red.

$108 $270 at Coach Outlet

