Could YOU be in with a chance of winning free train travel? Find out how here...

A train ticketing app is on the hunt for relatives of an unsung British rail pioneer - to give him the recognition he deserves. Virgin Trains Ticketing is looking for those related to Richard Trevithick, who played a pivotal role in designing the locomotive used in the world’s first steam-powered rail journey, on February 21, 1804. And exactly 220 years on from that journey in South Wales, the brand is celebrating the momentous milestone by rewarding his descendants as part of a campaign to further enlighten people about his huge impact on British rail. Anyone with the surname Trevithick could unknowingly be a descendent of the iconic rail pioneer - and could now be rewarded with free train travel. Mark Plowright, director at Virgin Trains Ticketing [https://virgintrainsticketing.com/], said: “Richard Trevithick’s influence and impact on British rail history should not go unnoticed.