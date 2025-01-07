Could Meghan Markle's 'milky white' manicure be her new signature shade?

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex at The Paley Gala Honoring Tyler Perry at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on December 4, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images) (Variety via Getty Images)

If you're clued up on royal beauty etiquette, you will know that understated, minimalist nail colours are key. The women in the fold follow a strict rule book to ensure they demonstrate an elegant and sophisticated appearance. Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, still follows this rule, but we've noticed a subtle shift towards a 'milky white' signature shade.

In the trailer of her upcoming Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, where she invites celebrity guests into her sunny Montecito home for a day of cooking, sharing recipes and insightful chats - we couldn't help but notice her chic manicure. Her nail color appears to be a neutral, snowy shade, with a milky finish that is extremely effortless.

You may also like

Milk-bath nails are an artistic portrayal of the beloved and unique beauty spa treatment. Once you leave a milk bath, your skin is left smooth and soft as silk. However, milk-bath nails don't actually require stepping into the bathtub, the design is just inspired by the soft, dreamy look of it.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex in episode 105 of With Love, Meghan. (COURTESY OF NETFLIX)

The use of nude manicures is popular amongst the royal family. The late Queen Elizabeth II was famously known to sport Essie's 'Ballet Slippers,' a sheer pink almost transparent shade that exuded class. After her stamp of approval, it became beloved by other family members including the Princess of Wales

When the Duchess joined the royal family, she also adopted this blushing hue. On her wedding day in 2018, she reportedly wore CND’s Unmasked with two coats of Negligee layered on top for a perfect baby pink shade with an effortless shine.

During her time as a forward-facing royal, Meghan definitely embraced this shade. However, one can't help but notice the shift she has made with her manicures since stepping back from her royal duties.

The Duchess has since embraced classic 90's French manicures, and now this milky nude one. During her most recent red carpet appearance in December at the Paley Gala, she sported a similar milky colour. Now, as she begins her new TV venture she has turned to the same hue again.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex showing off her milky white manicure at The Paley Gala. (Variety via Getty Images)

As usual, the Duchess's nails were filed short, kept neat and tidy and shaped in her signature 'squoval' shape. Lauren Williams, director of leading nail care brand London Grace told H! Fashion, "If a client is looking for a square shape but has weaker or shorter nails, we'd advise squoval nails as they are more resilient and a universally flattering shape."

She continues, "To create a squoval nail, start with a square shape and then slightly round off the corners. The squoval shape looks great with a block colour, particularly darker on-trend hues at this time of year and is a great shape for showing off an accent nail effect such as glitter."

You may also like

So, could milky white bath nails be Meghan's new signature shade? Only time will tell...