Council issues advice on food waste bins

Cornwall Council has issued advice about what can be put in food waste bins.

It said tea bags, vegetable peelings, eggshells and banana skins could all go in the food waste caddies.

People do not need to line their bins, but they could use compostable liners or old newspapers, the council said.

"Once it's full, just empty it into your outdoor green food waste bin and lock the handle," it said.

"Please don't put your silver caddy inside your outdoor food waste bin."

The staged introduction of a new household rubbish and recycling system in Cornwall, which includes food waste collections, began in January.

Mid west Cornwall - the last area to adopt the new bins - will move to the new system in 2025.

