Couple left terrified after “venomous” scorpion stowaway emerges from suitcase

A couple were terrified after a “venomous” scorpion from Cancun hitched a ride to the UK to escape Hurricane Beryl – by hiding in their luggage. John Gray, 27, and his girlfriend, Jodie Daly, 26 had just returned from Mexico and were unpacking their suitcases when the unwelcome visitor emerged. He heard Jodie screaming from another room, and ran in to spot the creature which had travelled 5,500 miles and survived a 10-hour Tui flight. He managed to trap the scorpion in a pint glass before transferring it to a takeaway container – with added air holes – and calling a local reptile rescue. But they had to keep the arachnid - which they discovered was pregnant - overnight before it could be taken to the rescue the following morning.