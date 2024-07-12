Couple marry and have a baby after meeting in first grade

A couple who met in first grade reunited 10 years later - and are now happily married with a baby. Jamesia, 21, and Cayden Stapp, 22, first met in the same grade class aged six and seven. She said she had a "big crush" on her classmate but said she used to "freak" shy Cayden out by being "extroverted". The pair then separated for the rest of school before reuniting in sophomore year - aged 15 and 16. This time they hit it off immediately and were "inseparable" and got engaged after just one year together.