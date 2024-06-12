This couple opening a Johnson County coffee shop promise a ‘modern and cozy’ feel

Odyssey might be Susannah Seipel’s first coffee shop, but she and her husband, Travis Seipel, have been looking “forever,” as she put it.

Travis has worked various jobs in the coffee industry since 2005, when he worked at a shop in San Francisco. He continued slinging espresso off and on after he moved to the Kansas City area in 2010.

In mid-July, the couple plan to begin serving lattes and other caffeinated drinks at a shop of their own.

“Finally, we just found the right spot,” Travis said. “It just kind of fell into our laps. It was almost too good to be true.”

Odyssey will open at 5247 W. 95th St. in Overland Park, in a former hair salon.

They’ll offer all the traditional specialty coffee drinks, as well as pastries and breakfast burritos from Clara’s Kitchen, a food vendor based on the West Coast. They’ll serve coffee blends from Arkansas-based Onyx and California-based Peet’s Coffee, as well as energy drinks, smoothies and other drink options.

Their espresso drinks will be flavored with all-natural syrups.

“A lot of people say, ‘I just want to go somewhere and get a good cup of coffee,’” Susannah said. “A lot of coffee models are for speed, and we will be fast … but we want to offer good basic coffee that people can enjoy.”

When some hear “Odyssey,” many think Homer, the writer of ancient Greek epics. While the shop’s decor will have some subtle aquatic themes, it won’t be overt.

Travis said he and Susannah thought of the name after considering how coffee can take drinkers on a voyage. It certainly has for the two of them.

“More than coffee being a destination, it’s a journey …” he said. “Whether it’s your first cup or your millionth cup, it’s always something different.”

Odyssey is in the middle of remodeling — “chaos mode,” Travis said — but once it’s finished, it’ll have plush seats, blue tiles and exposed brick walls.

“It’s a blend of … modern and cozy,” Travis said. “We kinda wanted a spot where you could hang out for the day, sit on the couch, be comfortable.”

He said he’s most looking forward to getting to know his customers. The community coffee can bring is part of the reason he’s still in the industry.

“I loved spending each morning speaking with customers,” he said. “… just connecting with them.”