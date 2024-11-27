Couple stuck in floods gets engaged on car roof

A couple got engaged on the roof of their car, while being stuck in flood water during Storm Bert.

Ashley Stevens and Davie Woodley-Kingston from Southampton were enjoying a romantic getaway in Chard, Somerset, when they decided to travel to Taunton for dinner.

During the journey they got stuck on a flooded road near Taunton Racecourse and had to be rescued by firefighters.

While waiting on the top of their car for the firefighters to arrive, Mr Woodley-Kingston proposed to his partner - and she said yes.

Mr Woodley-Kingston said they decided to go to Chard on their anniversary.

"We knew Storm Bert was coming in but living in Southampton, the effects didn't seem as severe because it's a built-up area so really we didn't think much of it," he added.

"We were headed to Taunton to get a Nando's and then head back to the cabin after.

"We came up to the flood and I thought I can see tarmac on the other side so it was a pretty safe bet."

However, the car got stuck in the flood water and the couple was stranded.

Mr Woodley-Kingston said while waiting for the fire service, he thought it "couldn't have gone further from the plan" which had been to propose to Ms Stevens in the hot tub by the cabin.

"Unfortunately it didn't go that way," he added.

"I decided as a memorable moment I'd do it whilst we were on the roof of the car waiting for the fire service.

"I was giving her a cuddle for warmth and I looked into her eyes and told her I loved her and was the happiest I've ever been.

"I said Ashley, will you marry me and she said absolutely, yes."

The firefighters arrived and carried the couple to safety.

Later they also found that the car appeared to be working fine.

