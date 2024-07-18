Covid inquiry report live: UK pandemic plan failures set to be laid bare as Brexit likely to be blamed

Failures to properly plan for a pandemic in the UK are expected to be laid bare today as the UK Covid-19 Inquiry publishes its first report, with Brexit set to at least partly be blamed.

The inquiry reviewed how prepared the country was to face a deadly outbreak before 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic swept around the world.

Inquiry chair Baroness Heather Hallett could comment on preparations surrounding personal protective equipment (PPE) and a government focused on Brexit.

Former prime minister Lord Cameron admitted during the hearings that it was a “mistake” for his government to focus too heavily on preparing for a flu instead of a coronavirus pandemic. However, he defended cuts to public services under his leadership.

Matt Hancock, who was health secretary under Boris Johnson during the pandemic, said it was a “colossal” failure to assume the spread of the virus could not be stopped.

His predecessor in the job, Jeremy Hunt, admitted to being part of “groupthink”, leading to a “narrowness of thinking”.

Lady Hallett is also expected to make recommendations about how the UK can better prepare itself for a future outbreak.

09:51 , Tara Cobham

Key politicians, scientists and health experts appeared as witnesses during the first module of the inquiry – which is titled Resilience and Preparedness.

Former health secretaries Matt Hancock and Jeremy Hunt were put under the spotlight during oral evidence sessions, alongside former prime minister Lord Cameron and former levelling up secretary Michael Gove.

Lord Cameron conceded it was a “mistake” for his government to focus too heavily on preparations for combating a wave of influenza rather than a coronavirus-like pandemic.

But he defended the programme of austerity cuts to public services under his leadership between 2010 and 2016, which medics and unions have blamed for leaving the NHS in a “parlous state”.

Mr Hunt admitted being part of “groupthink” when he was health secretary, leading to a “narrowness of thinking” that failed to expand UK pandemic preparedness beyond planning for a flu outbreak.

And Mr Hancock said it was a “colossal” failure to assume the spread of the virus could not be stopped.

Meanwhile, Mr Gove argued that planning for a no-deal Brexit made the UK “more match fit” for dealing with the pandemic. He denied that moving staff over to Brexit work had a detrimental effect on pandemic planning when he appeared before the inquiry in July last year.

Former prime minister David Cameron giving evidence to the UK Covid-19 Inquiry (PA Media)

Brexit likely to be blamed as UK pandemic plan failures set to be laid bare

09:20 , Tara Cobham

Brexit is expected to at least partly be blamed as failures to properly plan for a pandemic in the UK are expected to be laid bare in the Covid-19 Inquiry report today.

Inquiry chair Baroness Heather Hallett could comment on preparations surrounding personal protective equipment (PPE) and a government focused on Brexit.

The report is also expected to highlight the UK’s focus on preparing for a flu pandemic instead of a coronavirus pandemic.

Lady Hallett may also highlight how austerity measures led to public health cut backs.

UK Covid inquiry to finally lay bare failures of government and politicians during pandemic

08:40 , Tara Cobham

The UK government’s failures to properly prepare for a pandemic are expected to be laid bare on Thursday as the UK Covid-19 Inquiry publishes its first report.

Inquiry chair Baroness Heather Hallett will report on how well the UK was able to face a deadly outbreak in the run-up to 2020 when the Covid-19 pandemic swept across Britain.

The report is expected to highlight the UK’s focus on preparing for a flu pandemic instead of a coronavirus pandemic.

Covid inquiry to finally lay bare failure of government and politicians in pandemic

Doctors issue summer warning as new Covid variant spreading across UK

07:00 , Jane Dalton

New variants of Covid have started to spread across the UK, prompting doctors to warn people to beware catching the new strains:

New FLiRT Covid variant spreading across the UK as doctors issue summer warning

Top scientist said government made same Covid mistake three times

06:00 , Jane Dalton

Boris Johnson’s government repeatedly made the same mistake of “watching and waiting” before taking action in the face of soaring infections, the UK’s chief scientific adviser told the Covid inquiry in November:

Scientist who called PM Dr Death says government made same Covid mistake three times

Infections and deaths rise slightly this summer compared with spring

05:00 , Jane Dalton

Many people seem to either have or know someone with Covid again. As reports of Covid infections rise, here are the latest official figures from the UK Health Security Agency:

Opinion: Inquiry descended into TV game show

04:00 , Jane Dalton

In December last year, Matt Hancock’s being forced to deny he was a liar was the highlight of an undignified circus, wrote John Rentoul:

The Covid inquiry has descended into a tabloid TV game show

What the nine modules are covering

03:00 , Jane Dalton

The first inquiry module, called Resilience and Preparedness, focused on planning for a pandemic.

The second focused on core UK decision-making and political governance.

The third looks at the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on healthcare systems in the four nations of the UK.

Others are examining vaccines and therapeutics; procurement; the care sector and the “test, trace and isolate” strategy.

Modules announced but not yet opened will cover children and young people; and the economic response.

Watch: Covid victims remembered at memorial wall ceremony

02:00 , Jane Dalton

Expert calls for counterterrorism-style planning to plan for next disease

01:00 , Jane Dalton

One leading expert says officials should prepare for future pandemic threats with counterterrorism-style approaches.

Professor Liam Smeeth, director of the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, said: “The key lesson from the first UK Covid Inquiry report is that if the UK waits for the next pandemic to emerge, it will be too late.

“The fight against pandemics is like counterterrorism: we must use similar approaches such as gathering and sharing the best intelligence on global disease threats and joining forces to confront outbreaks before they become pandemics.

“Like terrorists, lethal viruses take no notice of national borders and can strike anywhere at any time.

“We have to work with global partners to combat this global threat: this means not just improving our planning, surveillance, and ability to respond in the UK, but supporting those on the front line fighting outbreaks around the world.”

Academics have said it is a question of “when not if” another pandemic will hit, so it is hoped that recommendations, if implemented, could put the UK in a better starting place to face a new and unknown disease – known by many as Disease X.

(PA Wire)

Advice could save lives in future, say campaigners

Thursday 18 July 2024 00:01 , Jane Dalton

Campaigners for people who lost loved ones in the pandemic said the inquiry’s recommendations have the potential to save lives in the future.

Brenda Doherty, on behalf of Covid 19 Bereaved Families for Justice UK, said: “The publication of the module one report marks a huge milestone for bereaved families like mine.

“We know that for lives to be saved in the future, lessons must be learnt from the mistakes of the past.

“Sadly, nobody knows the true cost of the government’s failure to prepare as we do.

“From campaigning to bring about an inquiry to hearing revelation after revelation regarding the ways in which our loved ones were failed, the years leading up to today have been draining.

“We know, however, that the inquiry’s recommendations have the potential to save lives in the future, if lessons have been learnt from the loss of our loved ones.”

Brenda Doherty, daughter of Ruth Burke, 82, who died on March 24, 2020, during the pandemic (Liam McBurney/PA) (PA Archive)

Government accused of ‘eye-watering waste’ for burning unused PPE in China

Wednesday 17 July 2024 23:25 , Jane Dalton

In opposition, Labour criticised the “eye-watering waste” of burning half a billion pieces of unused Covid protective gear in China:

The Scottish Covid-19 Inquiry has heard evidence from senior figures at the Royal College of Nursing in Scotland (PA) (PA Archive)

Boris Johnson admitted ‘no consideration’ of testing patients moving to care homes

Wednesday 17 July 2024 22:40 , Jane Dalton

The testimony of ex-PM Boris Johnson to the second module of the inquiry, about core decision-making, was long awaited. These are the highlights of his evidence:

The ten key takeaways from Boris Johnson’s UK Covid inquiry witness statement

More investigations to come

Wednesday 17 July 2024 21:55 , Jane Dalton

The first module of the public inquiry, which began on 13 June last year, examined whether “the pandemic was properly planned for and whether the UK was adequately ready for that eventuality”.

Its findings and recommendations will be published at noon on Thursday, when inquiry chairwoman Baroness Hallett will make a statement.

So far, eight investigations are under way.

The ninth module will examine the economic response to the pandemic, which is likely to examine the actions of Rishi Sunak, who was chancellor at the time.

Baroness Hallett (PA)

Hancock ‘wanted to decide who should live or die if NHS was overwhelmed’

Wednesday 17 July 2024 21:20 , Jane Dalton

From one of our live blogs last year: Matt Hancock, when he was health secretary, believed that he – rather than doctors or the public – should decide “who should live and who should die” if hospitals became overwhelmed with Covid patients, a former NHS chief executive said:

Hancock ‘wanted to decide who should live or die if NHS overwhelmed’ – live

Everything you need to know about the inquiry

Wednesday 17 July 2024 20:40 , Jane Dalton

By poring over hundreds of documents, scrutinising the details and hearing testimony on all aspects of the UK’s response to a global disaster that claimed more than 227,000 British lives, the inquiry hopes to draw clear conclusions and perhaps provide a degree of closure for those traumatised or in mourning:

Everything you need to know about the Covid inquiry

‘Failures to prepare’ under the spotlight

Wednesday 17 July 2024 20:16 , Jane Dalton

“Failures to properly prepare” for a pandemic in the UK are expected to come under the spotlight on Thursday as the UK Covid-19 Inquiry publishes its first report.

Inquiry chair Baroness Heather Hallett will report on how well the UK was able to face a deadly outbreak in the run up to 2020 when the Covid-19 pandemic swept across Britain.

The report is expected to highlight the UK’s focus on preparing for a flu pandemic instead of a coronavirus pandemic.

Lady Hallett may highlight how austerity measures led to public health cutbacks.

She could potentially also comment on preparations surrounding personal protective equipment (PPE) and a government focused on Brexit.