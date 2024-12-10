The crap husband’s guide to gifting

With some assistance from the experts, Nick Harding lists the can’t-go-wrong presents to buy (and the ones to avoid) - Andrew Crowley

“Why are you going through my underwear drawer?” my wife asked suspiciously.

“Er… looking for a lost sock,” I stumbled, caught red-handed.

She raised an eyebrow.

“The other half of my favourite pair,” I offered.

She whispered the word “weirdo” as she left the room.

We’ve all been there, rooting through underwear drawers, poring over labels. For all but the most attentive husbands, our wives’ bra sizes are unreadable hieroglyphics. Until Christmas and birthdays that is, when we find ourselves furtively scrambling through undergarments, trying to decipher the runes.

Elizabeth Noel Jones, the queen of gifting and founder and curator of Gift Me Chic, assures me no offence is meant when a gift is shunned.

“It’s not a personal attack if someone doesn’t like a gift,” she soothes. “Giving someone the permission to not like the gift you’ve bought is important, because you don’t want your gift to end up stuck in a closet.”

This year I’ll be doing what most sensible/clueless men do and request exact instructions, weblinks and sizes. It’s better for everyone.

Yet, like a kicked puppy returning to its mistress for strokes, I still can’t help attempting to get a few surprises each year.

So, what can a bloke like me do?

Here’s a can’t-go-wrong guide to set you on the right track:

Beauty

Men, step away from the make-up counter! Don’t try to be a hero. Unless you have very specific instructions, it is unlikely to go well. Fragrance is safer ground. You could do as I do and see which of your wife’s perfumes are running low, or you could take advice from fragrance influencer and reviewer Steve Gavrielatos, whose Redolessence social media channels have hundreds of thousands of followers and who owns possibly the world’s largest fragrance collection (4,000-plus bottles).

For safe bets he recommends Prada Paradoxe which has “orange blossom, pear, a touch of vanilla and clean musk” and is an easy-going crowd-pleaser. For someone who is playful and youthful, he recommends Born in Roma by Valentino.

“The safe ingredients,” he concludes, “are jasmine, gardenia, musk, and a touch of vanilla.”

Top can’t-go-wrong gift

Make-up brushes, £86, Caroline Barnes

Best to avoid

Make-up; anything with the word “anti-ageing” on it

Fashion gifts

According to Telegraph junior fashion and beauty editor Sophie Tobin, unless directed specifically otherwise, clueless husbands should stick to the basics.

“Either ask and get suggestions or stick to classic items that you can’t go wrong with, like a cashmere jumper,” she advises.

Top can’t-go-wrong gift

Croco print leather Milo bag, £365, Sezane

Best to avoid

Anything too trendy

Lingerie and nightwear

Lingerie is another minefield. A common male gift-buying mistake is to pick garments the buyer would like their partners to wear, rather than buying for comfort or practicality.

As Noel Jones explains: “Ask yourself, is it for her because she loves lingerie, and she doesn’t have a pink set? If that’s the case, fine. Or is it for you? If it is, the partner, the wife, the girlfriend will see right through it.” Often, literally if it’s lacy or racy.

Noel Jones advises that unless you are 100 per cent sure, it is safer to keep lingerie gifts for Valentine’s Day. “Because then it’s appropriate.”

Top can’t-go-wrong gift

Jersey Lace Detail Nightie and Robe Gift Set £100.00 The White Company

Jersey nightie and robe gift set, £100, The White Company

Best to avoid

Latex, and anything with the word “peephole” in the description.

Jewellery

Another potential minefield for the clueless. The golden rule here is to keep it classic and understated if you are unsure.

Jo Newton, director of buying for beauty and home at Fortnum & Mason, provides some pointers: “Timeless jewellery such as pieces from designers like Alighieri, Laura Vann’s birthstone collections, or Susan Caplan’s vintage range, make thoughtful and unique gifts,” she says.

Noel Jones adds: “Pay attention to what she wears, is it gold, silver, rose gold? Make sure it’s offered with a gift receipt.” Indeed, for pricier items, fortune doesn’t favour the brave and it is best to ask for some hints and direction. “It’s going to show your partner that you’re thinking about it and that you care,” says Noel Jones.

Top can’t-go-wrong gift

Sapphire studs and hoops bundle, £190, Mejuri

Best to avoid

Anything in the shape of a skull or a Disney character

Home accessories

As previously mentioned, anything to do with housework is a very bad idea but lovely items for the home are apparently OK.

Top can’t-go-wrong gift

Aesop Resurrection Duet Hand Care Gift Set, £103, John Lewis

Best to avoid

Vacuum cleaners, irons and anything else you plug in

Books

Top can’t-go-wrong gift

Gift voucher, Waterstones

Best to avoid

Political memoirs

Food and drink

Top can’t-go-wrong gift

john lewis sage barrista pro luxe coffee machine

Sage Barrista Pro Luxe Coffee Machine, £729, John Lewis

Best to avoid

Anything from Aldi or Lidl

Experiences

“Vouchers for experiences are also a good option,” explains Jason Billings-Cray, a gift buyer at John Lewis. “For example if they love spa treatments or would love an ear piercing. Redeeming the voucher could end up becoming a full day out that you and your partner spend together, making it extra thoughtful.”

Top can’t-go-wrong gift

The Ivy restaurant gift voucher.

Best to avoid

High-octane racing days or any activity you will enjoy more than her.