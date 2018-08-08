Game of Thrones: The show that kills off our favorite characters (Jon Snow, thank God you're back), layers hidden identities within a single person, draws no lines between love and incest, and shows more boobs than we thought were allowed without a triple-X rating. In between seasons, GoT fans cannot sit idly by, simply waiting until the next season reveals biological parents, unites obvious lovers, and uncovers hidden identities. No! They work harder than that. This show is a maze of word-play and secrets, and these dedicated fans are working their way through them constantly. We've scoured the sub-reddits and blogs and found the most noteworthy fan theories, which we've doled out, here, for your reading pleasure. Season 8 (airing in 2019), tell us something good.