Even The Pickiest Eaters Will Get A Second Helping Of This Creamed Spinach

Makinze Gore
·1 min read

Yields: 6 servings

Prep Time: 5 mins

Total Time: 15 mins

Ingredients

  • 20 oz.

    baby spinach

  • 2 tbsp.

    butter

  • 1/2

    medium yellow onion, finely chopped

  • 2

    cloves garlic, minced

  • 1/2 c.

    milk

  • 1/4 c.

    heavy cream

  • 4 oz.

    cream cheese

  • Kosher salt

  • Freshly ground black pepper

  • Pinch cayenne pepper

  • 1/4 c.

    freshly grated Parmesan

Directions

  1. In large pot of boiling salted water, cook spinach for 30 seconds. Drain and place in a bowl of ice water. When cool enough to handle, drain and squeeze out as much excess water as possible.

  2. In a large skillet over medium heat, melt butter. Add and onion and cook until soft, 5 minutes. Add garlic and cook until fragrant, 1 minute more.

  3. Add milk, heavy cream, and cream cheese to skillet. Simmer until cream cheese is melted. Season with salt, pepper, and a pinch of cayenne.

  4. Add spinach and Parmesan and stir to combine.

