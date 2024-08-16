Even The Pickiest Eaters Will Get A Second Helping Of This Creamed Spinach
Yields: 6 servings
Prep Time: 5 mins
Total Time: 15 mins
Ingredients
20 oz.
baby spinach
2 tbsp.
butter
1/2
medium yellow onion, finely chopped
2
cloves garlic, minced
1/2 c.
milk
1/4 c.
heavy cream
4 oz.
cream cheese
Kosher salt
Freshly ground black pepper
Pinch cayenne pepper
1/4 c.
freshly grated Parmesan
Directions
In large pot of boiling salted water, cook spinach for 30 seconds. Drain and place in a bowl of ice water. When cool enough to handle, drain and squeeze out as much excess water as possible.
In a large skillet over medium heat, melt butter. Add and onion and cook until soft, 5 minutes. Add garlic and cook until fragrant, 1 minute more.
Add milk, heavy cream, and cream cheese to skillet. Simmer until cream cheese is melted. Season with salt, pepper, and a pinch of cayenne.
Add spinach and Parmesan and stir to combine.
