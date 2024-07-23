How to create a memorable first day of homeschool

As the founder of Homeschool of 1, a leading resource hub for free printables for teachers and homeschoolers, I’ve helped so many other homeschooling moms make learning fun and engaging.

When I decided to homeschool my son, I was filled with a mix of excitement and “what-on-earth-am-I-getting-into” anxiety. He’s now 14 years old and we’ve been doing this for seven years. One thing I’ve learned is that the first day of homeschool should feel like an adventure—it’s a chance to redefine how we learn and bond as a family.

Homeschooling is an opportunity to tailor education to your child’s needs and interests, making learning both fun and meaningful. Here’s how I made the first day of homeschool memorable for my child—and how you can do the same.

First day of homeschool

Set the scene

I wanted the first day to be unforgettable, setting a tone of fun and curiosity for the school year. The night before, I transformed our dining room into a mini-classroom: colorful posters, a cozy reading nook and an art station that looked like a craft store had exploded. The next morning my son’s eyes were wide with excitement and he gleefully asked, “Is this all for me?”

We kicked off the day with a “Welcome to Homeschool” banner (yes, I went there), and a special breakfast featuring all his favorite foods—chocolate chip pancakes, bacon and enough syrup to drown a waffle. I also gave him a small gift—a new Lego set that he could build in the morning. These little touches made the morning feel like a party and helped ease any first-day jitters.

Break the ice with fun activities

Our first activity was an all about me worksheet. My son got to draw pictures and write about his favorite things, goals for the year and what he loved about learning.

This project was a great icebreaker and will be a fun keepsake to look back on at the end of the year. It’s amazing, even as a homeschool mom, how much you learn about your child when they fill this out. One year my son told me he wanted to be a billionaire when he grows up. Not really what I had in mind, but dream big baby!

Hands-on learning adventures

One of the best parts of homeschooling is the freedom to dive into hands-on learning from day one. For our science lesson, we started with a classic experiment: making a baking soda and vinegar volcano. This simple yet exciting experiment is a staple in our homeschool science curriculum. Watching my son’s face light up as the “lava” erupted was a highlight. These moments of wonder and curiosity are what make homeschooling so rewarding.

Explore the great outdoors

To balance our indoor activities, we took a nature walk in the afternoon. Armed with a journal and a magnifying glass, we explored our local park and observed plants, insects and birds. This not only provided a break from structured lessons but also encouraged my son to observe and question the world around him. Plus, the fresh air and exercise helped burn off some of that breakfast syrup.

Get creative with art

Art is a big deal in our house. To wrap up our first day, we dove into a creative project—handprint art. We chose a fun theme, d is for dinosaur handprint art, which tied in with our letter of the week. My son loved getting his hands messy with paint, and it was a fun way to reinforce letter recognition and fine motor skills.

Reflect on the day

At the end of our first day, we sat down together and talked about what we enjoyed the most. This reflection time was important, not just for gathering feedback, but for helping my son feel heard and involved in his learning journey. We both shared our highlights, and it was clear that the day had been a success.

A few mishaps and laughs

Of course, not everything went perfectly.

There was the moment when our volcano erupted a bit too enthusiastically, sending “lava” cascading onto the kitchen floor—turns out, our kitchen wasn’t ready for a mini Mount Vesuvius. And then there was the epic Lego tower that, in true dramatic fashion, decided to collapse just as we were about to place the final piece. Lego bricks flew everywhere, and we ended up laughing so hard we almost forgot about the mess. These little mishaps made the day more memorable and gave us plenty of laughs.

Tips for homeschooling moms

Make the first day feel like a celebration. Small touches like decorations and special meals can make a big difference.

Begin with engaging, hands-on projects to spark curiosity and excitement.

Balance indoor lessons with outdoor activities to keep energy levels up and minds refreshed.

Include art and creative projects to make learning fun and memorable.

End the day with a reflection session to understand what worked and what can be improved.

Homeschooling is a unique and rewarding journey, filled with opportunities to create lasting memories and foster a love of learning. The first day is just the beginning, a chance to set the tone for an enriching and enjoyable school year. As a homeschooling mom, you have the incredible privilege of guiding your child’s education. With a little creativity and planning, you can make each day special.

Embrace the adventure and cherish the moments. Remember, you’ve got this! Your first day can be magical—filled with laughter, learning and a little bit of chaos.