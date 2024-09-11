All Creatures Great and Small and Baby Reindeer stars team up for new BBC show - and it looks brilliant

The Sixth Commandment star Timothy Spall is set to star in the upcoming comedy-drama Death Valley, and the first-look photos are seriously impressive.

It has been confirmed that the actor, who is starring opposite Game of Thrones star Gwyneth Keyworth, will be joined by actors including Gavin and Stacey's Steffan Rhodri, Baby Reindeer's Alexandria Riley, and Melanie Walters for the series - and it looks fantastic!

Set in Wales, the murder mystery comedy-drama follows an unlikely crime-solving partnership between John Chapel, a retired actor from the hit fictional detective TV show Caesar, and Welsh detective sergeant Janie Mallowan.

The synopsis reads: "Thrown together by the murder of John’s neighbor, John and Janie form an odd yet hilarious duo with opposing instincts. Each week, they get to the bottom of gripping murders, with various stunning Welsh locations providing the backdrop to their investigations."

Speaking about the show, Gwyneth said: "Murder. Mystery. Comedy. AND TIMOTHY SPALL! I’m absolutely buzzing. I’m grateful to be working on a show that truly celebrates Wales - not just its landscapes and culture, but also its unique quirks and the humor that defines its people."

The show's creator, Paul Doolan, added: "I’m such a huge fan of the crime genre, and I love writing comedy, so it’s been a delight to see the show come to life with such a brilliant array of actors and guest stars for our murder suspects.”

Gwyneth Keyworth stars in Death Valley

Joedi Langley, Interim Head of Creative Wales, also commented: "It’s fantastic to support another BBC production that has chosen Wales as its location, this time a comedy-drama with a stellar cast! It is important that Creative Wales and the BBC continue to work together to develop high-quality, made-in-Wales content for wider audiences. I’m pleased that by supporting Death Valley, Creative Wales is helping to secure more roles for Wales-based freelancers, as well as trainee placements for aspiring creatives."

Who is in the cast?

Joining Timothy Spall and Gwyneth Keyworth, Steffan Rhodri is set to play DCI Clarke - Janie’s boss and mentor. Alexandria Riley will portray Baxter, a pathologist; Melanie Walters plays Yvonne, Janie’s mother; Remy Beasley is Rhiannon, an old adversary from Janie’s past; Mike Bubbins plays Tony - the overly friendly Desk Sergeant; and Rithvik Andugula will portray DC Evan Chaudhry - the new junior police officer.

Timothy Spall stars in the new comedy-drama

They will be joined by a host of guest stars, including All Creatures Great and Small star Patricia Hodge, Ghosts star Kiell Smith-Bynoe, and Such Brave Girls actor Amy Trigg.

When is it coming out?

The six-part series is set to be released in 2025, so watch this space!