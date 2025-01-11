Cressida Bonas shares very rare home video with featuring husband Harry and adorable family member

Cressida Bonas doesn't often share insights into her life with her husband, Harry Wentworth-Stanley, and their little boy, Wilbur, but on Friday night, she made an exception.

The 35-year-old, who announced on Friday that she is pregnant with her second child, took to her Instagram account with a video featuring her doting husband and their adorable dog, Budgie, who was dressed as a traitor from the hit BBC show The Traitors. See the full video below.

Captioning the post, she penned: "Budgie’s favourite programme… #thetraitors." The pooch looked so adorable with his head covered by a blanket to resemble a cloak.

Friends and fans couldn't wait to comment on the clip. One fan wrote: "A little ET," whilst others simply left a slew of laughing face emojis.

Harry and Cressida married in 2020 (Instagram)

The sweet at-home moment came just hours after the actress revealed she is pregnant with her second child.

Cressida revealed that she fell pregnant using an embryo that she had frozen, in a first-person piece she wrote for The Spectator.

"I am now well into my second pregnancy," Cressida penned.

"Having conceived through IVF the first time, we were fortunate to have another embryo stored away in a freezer."

You may also like

"I've never experienced this before, and now feel as if I've been swaying on a boat for months."

Cressida and Harry, who married in 2020, currently live in a flat in West London but are on the lookout for a new home, she revealed.

Cressida and Wilbur are two peas in a pod

"A growing family means a need for more space. Our flat is on the market, and we are house hunting."

Talking about her aforementioned pup, Budgie, and the prospect of moving home, Cressida added: "[Budgie] is bound to be unimpressed by the move. Not only are we uprooting her territory, but there’s a new family member on the way, and she can sense it," she said.

Cressida previously opened up about her pregnancy struggles with her son, Wilbur, in The Sunday Times. "Nothing was working," she confessed, adding that she felt "as if my body was failing me."

"I spent time and money on reflexology, nutritionists, acupuncture, and psychics… Even a German healer who speaks to angels," she wrote.