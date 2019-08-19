A critically-endangered seabird is nesting again on a stretch of British coastline

From Country Living

One of the UK's rarest breeding seabirds has had a bumper summer with a record number of chicks born on a stretch of Northumberland coastline.

The little tern has been in serious decline in Britain since the 1980s, with fewer than 2,000 breeding pairs now left in the UK. But, thanks to the hard work of National Trust rangers who camped out on the Long Nanny shorebird site, 54 fledglings have now left the beach to start their long migration to West Africa – the highest number in 30 years.

Rangers kept a round-the-clock watch at the breeding site for three months – enduring high winds, torrential rain and record-breaking heat to ensure predators including foxes, peregrine falcons, crows and gulls were kept at bay while the birds were nesting.

They slept in tents next to the nests, using a thermal scope to detect intruders before warning them off with a torch, or by simply shouting and waving their arms.

The rangers' hard work has now paid off because a combination of their round-the-clock watches, spells of favourable weather conditions and the creation of a high spit over the winter has resulted in the highest number of little tern chicks since 1990. Thirty-four breeding pairs were also counted this year at the Long Nanny shorebird site, the highest number since 1985.



Fey Young, Assistant Ranger at Long Nanny said: “We've had a fantastic year for little terns at the Long Nanny Shorebird site. From keeping predators at bay to dealing with high tides, we have protected the site night and day for almost three months.

“We're extremely proud to have such a high number of fledglings and hope to see them again in a few years when they return to breed.”

Little terns are one of the UK’s smallest seabirds, measuring less than 25cm in length and weighing roughly the same as a tennis ball.

They feed mostly on sand eels and young herring, plunge-diving to catch their prey, and tend to lay one to three camouflaged eggs on the beach, often close to the high water mark.

Last summer, Storm Hector forced the seabirds to abandon their nests so no little terns fledged.

