Critics Choice Awards 2024 best dressed stars: Dua Lipa, Margot Robbie, Rosamund Pike and more

A galaxy of stars have lined up on the red carpet to attend the 29th Critics Choice Awards. The award show, which has been going strong since 1996, celebrates the year's outstanding achievements in TV and cinema.

This year's iteration, hosted by comedian Chelsea Handler, sees Barbie set a new record with 18 nominations, the highest ever for a single film at the event. So of course we knew we’d be treated to another sublime Mattel-approved ensemble from Margot Robbie. Oppenheimer, with its 13 nods, was also tipped to multiple awards, and with the likes of Florence Pugh and Emily Blunt attending - there’s plenty of British imported glamour in Beverly Hills.

The Morning Show leads the television front with six nominations, while Succession is close behind with five… but don’t expect any ludicrously capacious handbags on the carpet. The glamour isn't limited to the paparazzi lined streets outside of Los Angeles’ Fairmont Century Plaza. The ceremony itself also features presenters such as Angela Bassett, Awkwafina, Mandy Moore, and Oprah Winfrey.

Each year, celebrities and fashion icons such as Margot Robbie, Zendaya and Angelina Jolie grace the red carpet, turning it into a veritable runway of couture and high fashion...

Keep scrolling to see all of the best Critics Choice Awards 2024 looks, straight from the red carpet...

Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie wore custom Balmain (Gilbert Flores)

Trust Margot Robbie to deliver one of the night's most memorable looks. Wearing custom Balmain, the Aussie actress sported a romantic red evening gown with dramatic details. The off-the-shoulder neckline was adorned with a lush garland of red roses, which added a three-dimensional element that set the red carpet alight.

Chelsea Handler

The host of the show opted for canary yellow (Frazer Harrison)

All eyes were on Chelsea as she made her way down the carpet, ahead of her starring role as host of the evenings proceedings. She donned a midaxi dress boasting a body-contouring silhouette with a square neckline and structured bodice. Adding a touch of drama to the vibrant yellow gown were the distinctive sleeves, that draped gently off the shoulder.

Dua Lipa

The singer donned a dress to match her cherry soda hair (Frazer Harrison)

Dua Lipa looked ravishing in strapless gown with a rich, textured appearance. A deep red colour, to rival her newly reddened mane, the dress' mermaid-style cut and intricate texture made it a knockout on the red carpet. She finished the look with dazzling Jean Schlumberger by Tiffany & Co. earrings and ring set.

Allison Williams

The Girls star went for an elevated jumpsuit (Frazer Harrison)

White always makes an impact against the red carpet. In this case Allison Williams' plunging V-neck jumpsuit from Zuhair Murad’s Spring/Summer 2024 Ready-To-Wear collection, was cade in point. The ensemble was accented with intricate silver embellishments, adding a luxurious touch which were complemented by her exquisite diamonds and bronzed glowing makeup look.

Elizabeth Debicki

A regal look from The Crown star (Matt Winkelmeyer)

We always knew we could expect something special from the woman who has come to personify Princess Diana. Elizabeth Debicki went for a modern take on formal wear in a pair of high-waisted, wide-leg black trousers paired with a delicately embellished shimmering sheer tank bodice. Our favourite element? Beautiful tailoring finished e a statement-making oversized bow.

Ashley Madekwe

The mini made a stunning statement (Gilbert Flores)

The Strays actress lit up the red carpet in her harlequin motif inspired mini which hailed from Balmain's Pre-Fall 2024 collection. The vibrant and structured bold pattern, featuring yellow and blue diamonds, creating a striking visual contrast against the ornate embellishments.

Emily Blunt

The Devil Wears Prada star was radiant in red (Matt Winkelmeyer)

Roses and rosettes have been trending since last year, and it looks like they are here to stay in 2024. Emily proved herself to be every inch the 'English rose' in her one-shoulder Armani Privé full-length, red sequinned gown featuring a striking floral appliqué. The matching scarlet lipstick was the perfect final touch to her ensemble. As for jewellery, Blunt wore Jean Schlumberger by Tiffany earrings, a bracelet in platinum and 18k yellow gold with Umba sapphires, opals and diamonds, and a ring in platinum and 18k yellow gold with diamonds.

Rosamund Pike

The plunge gown sparkled on the carpet (Amy Sussman)

Arguably the best character in Saltburn, Rosamund Pike opted for high-octane glamour in full-length evening gown. The shimmering dress with a sequin finish in deep, metallic blue featured a halter neckline, and plunging V-neck that added a daring touch.

Camila Morrone

Bows are really having a moment (Alberto Rodriguez/GA)

The Emmy nominee went for a sophisticated and playful piece from Chanel's SS22 collection. The white gown, with thin spaghetti straps, exuded a delicate and feminine look. With its contrasting black bow at the centre, the outfit was both elegant and subtly whimsical.

Angela Bassett

Angela Bassett did the thing in Pamella Roland (Alberto Rodriguez/GA)

Angela Bassett dazzled in a Pamella Roland gown from the Pre-Fall 2023 lineup. The dress's black crepe material elegantly hugged her figure, while the pearl detailing along the neckline and sleeves added drama to the carpet.





Emma Stone

The actress went for a classic red carpet combo (Frazer Harrison)

An elegant, black gown and red lipstick is always a winning red carpet outfit formula. The single-shoulder dress featured a series of petal-like elements, creating a unique sculptural aesthetic. Emma paired the gown with a simple diamond necklace, allowing the shoulder detail to stand out as the focal point of the ensemble.

Calista Flockhart

Calista served retro 1950s glamour (Amy Sussman)

Serving retro chic, Calista Flockhart wore an elegant pink floor-length gown featuring a bold floral rose print and oversized flat bow. The column gown's sleeveless design, paired with sheer gloves, added a touch of vintage inspired glamour to the evening.

America Ferrera

Sweet like chocolate (MICHAEL TRAN)

America served a full-length sequinned gown in a rich, chocolate brown hue. The sleeveless design with its classic, square neckline elegantly framed her modern sleek bob, and the dress caught the light with every movement. One of her best Critics Choice looks yet.

Rachel Brosnahan

Marvellous Mrs Rachel... (Gilbert Flores)

Everyone's favourite on-screen "comedienne" Rachel Brosnahan wore modern evening gown with daring design details. The delicately embellished gown featured cut-out details and a dramatic to-the-wait plunge, providing a contemporary twist on the classic LBD. A thigh-high slit made for a dash of edgy charm, while minimal accessories, allowed the dress itself to be the centrepiece of the look.

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer defied convention with her hybrid ensemble (Alberto Rodriguez/GA)

Jennifer Aniston broke away from the norm, in a sophisticated black feathered ensemble. A masterclass in modern tailoring, the distinctive feature was the dramatic, floor-length overskirt attached at the waist, which melded the elegance and flow of a traditional gown to the modernity of a jumpsuit. Pairing it with classic black heels, and a relaxed blow dry Jen blured the lines between traditional and contemporary fashion.

Reese Witherspoon

The best things come wrapped in small packages (Frazer Harrison)

Pint-sized actress Reese Witherspoon proved that 'big bow energy' is back for awards season. Her chic and elegant black gown, which boasted a plain fitted bodice, drew attention to the dramatic oversized bow detail that wrapped around her waist. A thigh-high slit added an alluring touch while subtle jewellery gave off a hint of sparkle without competing with the overall look.

Mandy Moore

The coral hue and oversized sequins were a playful addition to the carpet (Amy Sussman)

Mandy Moore was a sartorial dose of dopamine, in her vibrant red-orange sequin gown. With a daring deep V-neckline, and dramatic cut-outs the dress was playful yet sophisticated enough to befit the occasion. The straight flow of the skirt created an elongated, elegant profile and the midaxi length is bang on trend for 2024.