'Crowd Pleaser' Horse Who Often Escorted Queen Elizabeth to Events Has Died

A horse with a special connection to Queen Elizabeth has died.

The London Metropolitan Police announced on Twitter Wednesday that a white horse named PH Keston recently died.

“PH Keston regularly escorted HM The Queen on various state events and other high profile occasions,” police wrote to accompany three photos of the animal. “He was a real crowed pleaser with people around London. Thank you for your service Keston. Rip.”

The 92-year-old monarch recently lost another beloved animal: her last corgi, Whisper, died in October. (The Queen does still have her two dorgis – a cross between her longtime favorites corgis and dachshunds, Candy and Vulcan.)

Throughout her life, the Queen has always had a love of horses. She was given her first horse (a Shetland pony) when she was just 4-years-old and was seen riding back in April. The monarch also attends the Windsor Horse Show annually and is known to get rather spirited when watching horse races like Royal Ascot.

Her love for the animals was passed onto the next generations of royals as well. The Queen’s daughter, Princess Anne, became the first royal to compete in the Olympics when she rode in the equestrian three-day event at the 1976 Games in Montreal. Anne’s daughter, Zara, followed in her mother’s footsteps and won a silver medal at the 2012 Olympics as a member of the Great Britain Eventing Team.