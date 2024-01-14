Crown Prince Frederik becomes King of Denmark as Queen Margrethe abdicates - best photos

Frederik will succeed his mother Queen Margrethe as monarch (Getty)

Today's the day. In a matter of hours, Queen Margrethe II of Denmark, 83, will formally abdicate in favour of her 55-year-old son, Crown Prince Frederik.

Frederik will be proclaimed King from the balcony of Christiansborg Palace at 3pm local time by Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

From then on, he and his wife, Crown Princess Mary, will be known as Their Majesties, The King and Queen of Denmark.

Meanwhile, the couple's eldest son, Prince Christian, 18, will become Crown Prince of Denmark.

Their three youngest children, Princess Isabella, 16, and 13-year-old twins, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine will become second, third and fourth in line to the throne respectively.

DANISH ABDICATION

We'll be sharing live updates from Margrethe's abdication and Frederik's accession as they happen.

Here's what you can expect in terms of the timeline:

1.35pm: Frederik, Mary and Christian will travel to Christiansborg Palace

1.37pm: Queen Margrethe will leave for Christiansborg Palace

2pm: Queen Margrethe II will formally abdicate at the Council of State.

2.30pm: Frederik and Mary will host a special reception

3pm: Frederik will be proclaimed His Majesty King Frederik X from the balcony of Christiansborg Palace

Frederik's accession comes just two weeks after Margrethe shocked the world when she announced her decision to abdicate in her New Year's address – the first in the Danish monarchy's history in nearly 900 years.

Queen Margrethe announced her abdication in her New Year's speech (Getty)

Margrethe said: "In February this year I underwent extensive back surgery. It went well, thanks to the skilled healthcare staff who took care of me. Of course, the operation also gave rise to thinking about the future - whether the time had come to leave the responsibility to the next generation.

"I have decided that now is the right time. On 14 January 2024 – 52 years after I succeeded my beloved father – I will step down as Queen of Denmark. I leave the throne to my son Crown Prince Frederik."

Mary and Frederik with their four children (Getty)

It was also confirmed by the Danish royal palace that the queen told her sons, Crown Prince Frederik and Prince Joachim, of her plans just three days before her announcement.

Frederik, who has been heir to the throne since the age of three, will celebrate his 20th wedding anniversary with wife Mary in May.

The Danish royal met Tasmania-born Mary during the Sydney 2000 Olympics at the Slip Inn pub.