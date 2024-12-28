Will Cruz Beckham, 19, move girlfriend Jackie Apostel in with his parents?

Cruz Beckham, 19, appears to split his time between LA and London, and when in the UK he resides with his parents David and Victoria and their main abode is a £31 million mansion in the heart of London. Could Cruz's girlfriend, Jackie Apostel, 29, move into the Beckhams' Holland Park mansion?

In theory, if Cruz wanted to bring Jackie into the family pad, he could do so quite easily as his brother Brooklyn used to have his own living quarters inside, and now he permanently lives stateside with his wife Nicola Peltz-Beckham.

When Brooklyn was 19, David and Victoria wanted to provide him with a little extra privacy and decided to create a self-contained home within their own London house for him.

At the time it was reported that the rooms were originally used to house live-in staff before they were converted into a condo within the residence.

Whilst not a lot is known about Jackie's current living situation, she has spent the majority of her life growing up between Brazil and Germany due to her parents – as her mother is Brazilian and her father is German.

Cruz was first linked to Jackie, who is ten years his senior, in September this year. The pair confirmed their romance at Victoria's Paris Fashion Week runway show when they graced the front row as a couple, cosying up to each other for the world to see.

Since coming on the scene, Jackie appears to have settled into the family well, appearing alongside them in family snaps and attending important events with Cruz.

Who is Jackie Apostel?

Born in São Paulo, Brazil, Jackie is a songwriter and producer and she often shares glimpses of her life in the studio on her Instagram page for her 134,000 followers to see.

Cruz has his own musical aspirations, enjoying singing and songwriting himself, and so that's clearly a topic over which they bond.

Will Brooklyn Beckham ever move back to the UK?

While the aspiring chef has spoken out about his love for the food and drink in the UK, it seems unlikely that he and wife Nicola will move to London. When Nicola featured in Tatler magazine she was asked about a potential move to the big spoke, and she replied: "I would say no, but you never know. Just because I love knowing I am so close to my family."