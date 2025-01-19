Cruz Beckham shares glimpse of rarely-seen corner at family Cotswolds home

While Cruz Beckham has been busy jet-setting across the globe with his new girlfriend, Jackie Apostel,David and Victoria's youngest son appeared to enjoy some downtime at his family's Cotswolds home over the weekend.

Taking to his Instagram Stories on Saturday, the budding musician uploaded a wholesome at-home snapshot, giving fans a fresh glimpse of their rarely-seen courtyard area.

The Beckhams' Cotswolds home is a rural haven (Instagram)

Nestled between the property's main wings, David and Victoria's secluded spot features cobblestones, an array of flower beds and an al fresco dining area canopied by a wooden pergola.

Elsewhere, a handful of wooden deck chairs had been placed together beneath the wooden structure, suggesting that the space is used by David and Victoria for entertaining outdoors.

The Beckham clan split their time between London, the Cotswolds and Miami (Shutterstock)

Take a closer look at their rambling garden in the video below...

In the foreground of his photo, Cruz captured the Beckham clan's four adorable canine companions gazing out of the floor-to-ceiling window.

You may also like

David and Victoria's idyllic home in the countryside is now estimated to be worth an eye-watering £12 million. The property is home to a number of impressive features including a safari-style tent which is used for summer entertaining, a man-made lake, an Estonian style sauna, a swimming pool and a football pitch.

Former England captain David enjoying their plunge pool (Instagram)

As for the interiors, the power couple have opted for a rustic yet chic aesthetic complete with exposed brick walls, sleek flagstone flooring and plenty of natural wood.

The Grade-II Listed farmhouse, which is believed to have doubled in value since the former England captain began renovations, is where David appears to be most content; "I wanted a place where we could escape," he shared in his titular Netflix docuseries.

The family have transformed their garden into a green oasis (Instagram)

Meanwhile, during an appearance on Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop podcast, Victoria said of their Cotswolds home: "It's so nice, we go between London and try to go there at the weekends as much as we can."

Aside from their Cotswolds retreat, the Beckhams also own a swanky townhouse in London and a waterfront mega-mansion in Miami which boasts its very own jetty and staggering views of Biscayne Bay.

The Beckhams have close ties with Miami, primarily due to David's role as president and co-owner of the Inter Miami football team.

David is a proud co-owner of Inter Miami CF (Getty Images)

When David first launched his team, he said at a news conference: "I'm excited to bring this great team to this great city - it has been a hell of a journey.

"I promise you the team we will bring into the league will be the best team."

He has since signed Argentine player Lionel Messi - a move he previously described as a "dream come true".