Follow our curated art trail this London Gallery Weekend

With more than 120 exhibits taking part in London Gallery Weekend, the challenge is choosing which to fit in. Bazaar is on hand to help: we have curated a route through the city’s centre taking in three stellar shows, which visitors can wander between in their own time, and see bodies of work by a trio of different artists who are united by their bold, boundary-bending approach.

London Gallery Weekend takes place from 31 May to 2 June.

'VICKEN PARSONS: TIME' AT CRISTEA ROBERTS

In Vicken Parsons’ first UK show for four years, the artist showcases 25 works that she calls “breadth-orientated”. Her small-scale oil paintings have become progressively simpler in the past three years, “as though it’s a pushing aside of everything to clear the centre”. “In the past, I’ve dealt with depth,” she says, “so opening up feels liberating.” Landscape has also subconsciously crept into her work: the lines are reminiscent of the horizon, painted in a way that “makes it glowing... somehow vibrant”.

At Cristea Roberts until 2 June.

'DANICA LUNDY' AT WHITE CUBE MASON’S YARD

“A painting can become a lived-in arena for testing out the limits of one’s own power,” says Danica Lundy. The Brooklyn-based Canadian artist is known for her compositionally complex canvases, across which she experiments with perspective, scale and form. Her latest power-themed works take inspiration from the music that she listens to while painting. “I want the exhibition to operate like an album – every time you listen or look, you find new meaning,” she says. “My work is made to reward attention. I hope people leave the show with it stuck in their heads.”

At White Cube until 22 June.

‘ROBERT RAUSCHENBERG: ROCI’ AT THADDAEUS ROPAC

In 1984, the American graphic artist Robert Rauschenberg embarked on a seven-year quest to foster cross-cultural understanding through art, particularly in communities with limited freedom of creative expression. Drawing on the connections he made with artists, artisans and prominent figures, Rauschenberg amplified stories from places including China, Cuba and Chile through innovative use of materials and form. Showcased for the first time since 1991, the work is as arresting as it is politically powerful.

ropac.net, until 15 June.

