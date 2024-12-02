Curried crabby nachos recipe by Helen Graves

This was born from the need to answer an important question: how can I combine crab and crisps on the same plate? These are show-off nachos, no doubt about it. But why not? The crema and pickled red onion can be prepared several hours in advance. Store the onions at room temperature and the crema in the fridge.

Serves 4, easily doubled

red onion ¼, finely chopped

lime juice 2 tbsp

caster sugar ½ tsp

tortilla chips 1 x 170g bag (or similar size)

cucumber ¼, deseeded and finely diced

fresh green or red chilli 1, thinly sliced

white crab meat 150g

flaky sea salt

For the curried crab crema

sour cream 150g

curry powder 1 tsp

lime juice 1 tbsp

brown crab meat 50g

smoky hot sauce a dash, such as chipotle, to taste

flaky sea salt and ground white pepper

To serve

garam masala

coriander leaves a handful

lime wedges

Combine the red onion with the lime juice, sugar and a generous couple of pinches of salt, toss to combine, then set aside.

To make the crema, combine the sour cream, curry powder, lime juice, brown crab meat, hot sauce and some salt and white pepper in a bowl, mixing until smooth (you might need to mash the brown crab meat a bit with a fork).

Spread a quarter of the crema across 2 large serving platters and top each with tortilla chips. Divide the drained pickled red onion, the cucumber, the chilli and white crab meat between them. Drizzle over the remaining crema, then top with a light dusting of garam masala and the coriander leaves. Serve with extra lime wedges.

From BBQ Days, BBQ Nights by Helen Graves (Hardie Grant, £22)

The Observer aims to publish recipes for fish and seafood rated as sustainable by the Marine Conservation Society’s Good Fish Guide