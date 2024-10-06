Curried potato pancakes with smoked fish and mango chutney crème fraîche
If you’ve ever looked at a scoop of mashed potato left in the pot and wondered if it’s worth keeping, this recipe is for you. Or rather, it’s for everyone, because we’ve all thrown small amounts of mash away. This is a real favourite in my household and a great example of how a delicious meal can be framed around a small quantity of humble leftovers.
Overview
Prep time
10 mins
Cook time
10 mins
Serves
2
Ingredients
For the mango chutney crème fraîche
100g full-fat crème fraîche or soured cream
2 tsp mango chutney
2 tbsp chopped coriander, plus extra leaves to serve
squeeze of lemon juice
140g smoked mackerel fillets
For the pancakes
75ml full-fat whole milk
40g plain flour
½ tsp baking powder
1 tsp medium curry powder
¼ tsp fine sea salt
1 large egg
1 tbsp vegetable oil, or more if needed
coriander leaves, to serve
lemon juice, to serve
Method
Step 1
Stir together the ingredients for the mango chutney crème fraîche except the mackerel in a medium bowl. Flake in 140g smoked mackerel fillets, mix gently and set aside.
Step 2
Put 200g mashed potato into a mixing bowl. Stir in enough milk to loosen to a creamy consistency. Add the 40g plain flour, ½ tsp baking powder, 1 tsp medium curry powder, season and stir well. Beat in 1 large egg and then more milk as needed to make a smooth, thick batter.
Step 3
Heat a large heavy frying pan over a medium-high heat. Add 1 tbsp vegetable oil, or more if needed, and swirl to coat. Add large spoonfuls of batter to the pan to make four 9-10cm pancakes.
Step 4
Cook for 2 minutes, or until golden underneath. Flip and cook for 1 minute more or until cooked through, then remove from the heat.
Step 5
Serve the pancakes topped with the mango chutney crème fraîche, coriander leaves and a squeeze of lemon juice.
Recipe from Second Helpings by Sue Quinn (Quadrille, £18.99)