Curried potato pancakes with smoked fish and mango chutney crème fraîche

If you’ve ever looked at a scoop of mashed potato left in the pot and wondered if it’s worth keeping, this recipe is for you. Or rather, it’s for everyone, because we’ve all thrown small amounts of mash away. This is a real favourite in my household and a great example of how a delicious meal can be framed around a small quantity of humble leftovers.

Overview

Prep time

10 mins

Cook time

10 mins

Serves

2

Ingredients

For the mango chutney crème fraîche

100g full-fat crème fraîche or soured cream

2 tsp mango chutney

2 tbsp chopped coriander, plus extra leaves to serve

squeeze of lemon juice

140g smoked mackerel fillets

For the pancakes

75ml full-fat whole milk

40g plain flour

½ tsp baking powder

1 tsp medium curry powder

¼ tsp fine sea salt

1 large egg

1 tbsp vegetable oil, or more if needed

coriander leaves, to serve

lemon juice, to serve

Method

Step 1

Stir together the ingredients for the mango chutney crème fraîche except the mackerel in a medium bowl. Flake in 140g smoked mackerel fillets, mix gently and set aside.

Step 2

Put 200g mashed potato into a mixing bowl. Stir in enough milk to loosen to a creamy consistency. Add the 40g plain flour, ½ tsp baking powder, 1 tsp medium curry powder, season and stir well. Beat in 1 large egg and then more milk as needed to make a smooth, thick batter.

Step 3

Heat a large heavy frying pan over a medium-high heat. Add 1 tbsp vegetable oil, or more if needed, and swirl to coat. Add large spoonfuls of batter to the pan to make four 9-10cm pancakes.

Step 4

Cook for 2 minutes, or until golden underneath. Flip and cook for 1 minute more or until cooked through, then remove from the heat.

Step 5

Serve the pancakes topped with the mango chutney crème fraîche, coriander leaves and a squeeze of lemon juice.

Recipe from Second Helpings by Sue Quinn (Quadrille, £18.99)