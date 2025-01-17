How to get rid of bingo wing arms

When I embarked on writing this piece about my upper arms – my floppy flappy bingo wings – the first thing I did was search through five years of summer holidays and sea swimming photos on my phone. It took a while.

I was looking for a ‘before’ picture from the days when I didn’t go to the gym three times a week, to show how fat and flabby my upper arms used to be.

But in every single shot where I’m sleeveless, my arms are up in the air, in a jaunty ‘ha ha!’ showbiz pose.

Indeed, in all the snaps on Hastings beach with my cold-water swimming pals, every woman in every picture is in just such a stance…

It’s a collective middle-aged women’s nightmare, this upper arms business. It seems like we’re all hyper self-conscious and self-shaming about them. Indeed, I know lots of women who never wear sleeveless tops or dresses, even in the hottest weather, because of it.

Consulting celebrity trainer Luke Worthington, Alderson discovered that combatting bingo wings requires a combination of diet and training - Andrew Crowley

Living in Sydney for eight years, I quickly learnt that naturally air-conditioned armpits are actually the only way to feel comfortable in the heat, so I get my arms out in public – but that doesn’t mean I like them.

I still want Madonna’s arms. Pure defined muscle and bone. Nothing on there to swing.

Along with weight loss, general fitness and staving off dementia, that very specific ambition is one of the things that has transformed me, over the past two and a half years, from couch potato to gym bunny.

Has it worked? A bit. When I tense my arms there is visible muscle now and I like the shape of my biceps, but when I relax them, that lack of definition is still there. There’s more than an inch of flab to pinch.

So, what’s the answer? Well, first we need to understand the cause.

Bingo wings aren’t just fat. Although if you are carrying excess weight, you will have packed it on there, because – along with hips and thighs – that is where women mostly store fat. With men, it goes on the belly. And on top of that, women are more prone to piling adipose on in the first place, because we have lower testosterone levels.

It’s a double wobbly whammy.

Lose that weight – as I did, two stone, two years ago – and you will shed bulk from your upper arms, but as I have discovered, you’ll still have the swinging trapezes because it’s loose skin caused by the collagen and elastin loss that inexorably comes with age.

From the age of 25 onwards we make less of that lovely skin-smoothing and tightening collagen, and by 50 we’re not making it at all – and what we have starts to break down.

When Alderson lost two stone two years ago, she shed some weight from her upper arms – but found the skin was still loose - Andrew Crowley

Which is why I think women are so collectively bothered about their upper arms. As the pejorative term implies, bingo wings telegraph age. They’re arms’ eye bags.

So what can we do?

According to the trainer-to-the-stars and biomechanics (how every part and function of the body works together) expert Luke Worthington, it’s a combination of diet and training. Lose weight if you need to, that’s essential – then eat a diet that is high in protein to help build that all-important lean muscle.

“A good target is between 1.5g to 2g of protein per kilo of body weight each day,” says Worthington. “So a 70kg woman will be looking at 140g of protein a day. A boiled egg has 14g, so you can understand why it’s easy to fall short. Poultry, white fish, seafood and dairy products are all good sources and supplementing with a protein powder can make life a lot easier.”

With that in place, he does design specific exercise programs for his clients’ arms – but says it’s vital to consider them as part of the total body set up.

“Exercises for the upper arms should be part of a balanced routine that also trains the hamstrings, glutes, core and upper back,” he says. “These are the key muscles that maintain tall posture and ensure that the shoulder is positioned where we want it to be.

Once you find some moves and weight machines you feel good about, the key is sticking to it, says Alderson - Andrew Crowley

“The shape and tone of the shoulders is vital, so there’s an elegant posture ensuring the shoulders and arms are ‘carried’ in the best possible way.”

Or, to put it another way, the arm bone is connected to the shoulder bone and so on.

Another thing Worthington put me right on was fear of over-training my upper body in pursuit of my lean Madonna arms.

I confess I’ve actively avoided machines at my gym with names like ‘bicep curl’ and ‘shoulder press’ for the last two years, because I was genuinely concerned about developing Popeye biceps, or increasing my already substantial swimmer shoulders.

Dream on, says Worthington.

“Women are sometimes nervous about training with weights,” he says, “thinking that the result will appear manly. But building muscle is actually a very difficult thing to do and takes years of specific and dedicated training, it’s definitely not something that happens accidentally.

“Being nervous of getting too bulky from training with weights is like not taking your driving lessons in case you accidentally win the Formula 1.”

Since learning this, I’ve added several new contraptions to my gym visits, which is great to stop boredom setting in. I’ve also started doing a specific routine for arms recommended by no less than Madonna’s personal trainer, Craig Smith.

You grab a couple of dumbbells – from 2-5kg, I use 4kg – and, holding one in each hand, go into a squat, then come back to standing, bringing the dumbies up to your waist, at the side.

Squat again, then arise bringing them up the front in a bicep curl to your shoulders, with elbows tight to your side. For the third squat, come up pushing the dumbbells straight over your head, holding for a couple of beats.

Listening to Madonna while doing it is optional, but it certainly motivates me.

I do three sets of 15, which seems like a very efficient way to work my legs, glutes and a royal flush of back, shoulder and arm muscles – as advised by Worthington.

Once you have some moves and weight machines in place you feel good about, the key thing is to stick at it. There is no easy upper arm fix. You have to be dogged and consistent to see results.

The woman who inspired me to start regular resistance training (she told me about the dementia-avoiding benefits) is Saska Graville, the co-founder of the women’s midlife platform Hylda. She says that in the past year, with free-lifting weights twice a week plus two yoga classes, she is noticing a real improvement in her arms.

Alderson has added several new contraptions to her gym visits - Andrew Crowley

Or you can have surgery. Looking at before and after pictures of brachioplasty ‘arm lifts’ online, there are some women who had serious upper arm dewlaps, hanging down a good 10cm, that you could see would be properly distressing – not just a bit annoying like my loose skin.

Such cases seem to be impressively sorted out by the scalpel, but for more normal, naturally ageing arms, weight loss and exercise seem a much better option.

There are also laser treatments and the various fat-freezing methods, which seems like a lot of money to spend for possibly no benefits, or even ill effects (see Linda Evangelista), when you can tighten your triceps very cheaply – my membership of The Gym Group, where we took these pictures, costs £25 a month – while also massively benefitting your physical and mental health in multiple other ways.

The other option of course, is just to embrace them.

I get such a kick seeing young women at my gym, in skimpy crop tops and cycling shorts, who in my youth would have thought themselves much ‘too fat’ even to go to such a place, let alone in such revealing workout gear.

They seem to be completely at ease with their young bodies, even if they don’t fit current physical ideals and I love them for it.

We collagen-depleted older women should take a tip from them. There is no shame in having a bit of loose skin on your upper arms. So, free your bingo wings. (It’s what fake tan is for.)